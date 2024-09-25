‘Re/Claiming’ a space for Latina and Latinx art

Traducción Lee esta historia en español

Zamara Cuyún’s art often presents bright colors, swirling lines and images from her Guatemalan roots.

“[I] work with acrylics, usually on Canvas. Pretty traditional overall, in terms of that medium,” Cuyún said. She is one of the many artists featured in an exhibition in St. Paul, “Latina and Latinx MN: Re/claiming Space in Times of Change.”

“It’s this really broad survey show of Latinx, Latina artists from around the state of Minnesota,” the painter said. The exhibit is now open at the Catherine G. Murphy Gallery on the campus of St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

“Latina and Latinx MN” features the work of 42 artists, all with heritage in Latin America. It features literature that puts the art of Latina and Latinx people in context of Minnesota’s art history. It also features bilingual English and Spanish descriptions of each piece.

"Coyolxauhqui," 2022, by Guatemalan American artist Zamara Cuyún is displayed in the Visual Arts Building at St. Catherine University in St. Paul on Monday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

The styles and themes of the show’s art range from deeply personal family stories to larger themes like life in the diaspora.

One artist, Rio Pérez, explores the fragmentation of living away from family, displaying a piece that features a poem and a collage of cut-up photos from passports at different points in their life.

“Fragmentation represents the memories and the parts of ourselves, and our longing for home,” Pérez said.

"Pasajero Perpetuo / Perpetual Passenger," 2023, by Venezuelan artist Rio Pérez is displayed in the Visual Arts Building at St. Catherine University in St. Paul on Monday. The piece features a collage of the artist’s passport photos. Ben Hovland | MPR News

The artists come from a variety of locations, generations and points of origin. This variety was by design, according to Cuyún — who in addition to being featured in the show, served as a co-curator, along with William Gustavo Franklin Torres. However, the role of curator looked different for “Latina and Latinx MN,” than with over exhibitions.

“We decided that it was really important to decolonize the way that the show was happening and put together,” Cuyún said.

“So, we brought on eight additional foundational artists, we call them, who also helped with the curatorial part of this show.”

"Worlds Within Worlds," 2024, by María José Castillo Ortega is displayed in the Visual Arts Building at St. Catherine University in St. Paul on Monday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

One of those foundational artists was María José Castillo Ortega. They relished in the ability to connect with more Latinx artists in Minnesota.

“Every time that we have discussions, we get energized with each other,” Castillo Ortega said.

Cuyún felt similarity about being in community with fellow artist of Latin American heritage.

“We can do Spanglish together,” Cuyún said, smiling.

“If my mind goes blank for the English word, I can just grab that Spanish word and just throw it in. And everybody knows that everybody’s talking about!”

"Muérdame," 2023, by Peruvian American artist Sam Mendez is displayed in the Visual Arts Building at St. Catherine University in St. Paul on Monday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Aside from the community building brought on by the exhibition, “Latina and Latinx MN” has a larger point to make. Historically, the visual arts have been dominated by white men.

This exhibition aims to honor the contributions Latina and nonbinary Latinx artists have made in Minnesota’s art environment—past, present and future.

“It’s recognizing that harm has been done,” Cuyún said.

“And that we’re coming back in and we’re going to take it, we’re going to take our rightful space, occupy that space within the arts as artists.”