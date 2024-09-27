Buy Grand Avenue for $200? In the St. Paul version of Monopoly, you might be able to

The Science Museum, Landmark Center and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts — these are just a few of the St. Paul staples that could appear in a new game of Monopoly.

Mr. Monopoly himself visited St. Paul on Monday to take in the sights that could be featured — that is if Minnesotans want them to be.

Game maker Top Trumps USA Inc., in partnership with Hasbro, is seeking feedback from St. Paulites (and those who are Team St. Paul at heart) to imagine each detail of the new Minnesota version of the game. It will debut next summer and ideas for places or businesses to be featured can be submitted on this form.

Tim Barney, a Top Trumps USA representative, said he is hoping that the limited edition board game is an accurate portrayal of the city, including big-ticket items to small, hometown favorites.

As far as a Minneapolis version of the game … it hasn’t been ruled out. But for now, the Capital City is the winner.

Mr. Monopoly visits the Ordway Center for Performing Arts on his trip to St. Paul. Mr. Monopoly visits downtown on his trip to St. Paul. Mr. Monopoly visits the Wabasha Bridge on his trip to St. Paul.