Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press

Twins take on the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Carlos Santana
Minnesota Twins' Carlos Santana watches his home run that also scores teammates Ryan Jeffers and Manuel Margot during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Aug. 16. AP Photo | LM Otero
LM Otero/AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Minnesota has an 82-77 record overall and a 43-35 record at home. The Twins are 33-15 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore has gone 44-34 in road games and 88-71 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

Top performers

Carlos Santana leads the Twins with 22 home runs while slugging .414. Carlos Correa is 13-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 37 home runs, 77 walks and 91 RBI while hitting .284 for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 11-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games

Twins: 3-7, .219 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 14 runs