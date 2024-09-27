Twins take on the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Minnesota has an 82-77 record overall and a 43-35 record at home. The Twins are 33-15 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore has gone 44-34 in road games and 88-71 overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

Top performers

Carlos Santana leads the Twins with 22 home runs while slugging .414. Carlos Correa is 13-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 37 home runs, 77 walks and 91 RBI while hitting .284 for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 11-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games

Twins: 3-7, .219 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .247 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 14 runs