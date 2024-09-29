Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
MPR News Staff and Nicole Johnson

Lynx on the prowl with WNBA awards

Collier, Smith and Reeve honored with end-of-season honors

Mercury Lynx Basketball
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier celebrates her 3-point basket against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff game on Sept. 22, in Minneapolis.
Matt Krohn | AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

The Minnesota Lynx are on the prowl. Ahead of game one of the WNBA semi-finals, two Lynx players and their coach were honored with end-of-season awards.

Here’s what we know:

Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier was named the WNBA’s best defensive player on Sunday.

The Lynx forward is the second Lynx player to win the award. Sylvia Fowles won the award in 2016 and 2021.

According to WNBA, Collier wrapped up her sixth season in Minnesota by starting 34 games and averaging 20.4 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game, 3.4 assists per game, 1.91 steals per game and 1.41 blocks per game in 34.7 minutes per game.

She was second in the WNBA in steals, third in rebounds and seventh in blocks, posting career-high averages in all three categories, and helped the Lynx finish with the league's second best defensive rating (94.8) while holding teams to the WNBA's lowest field goal percentage (41.0 percent).

In August, Collier won her second gold medal with Team USA after a win over France in the Olympic women’s basketball final game.

a woman bites a medal
Gold medalist Napheesa Collier of Team United States poses for a photo during the Women's basketball medal ceremony on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 11.
Gregory Shamus via Getty Images

Alanna Smith

The WNBA also announced that Lynx forward Alanna Smith earned all-defensive second-team honors, marking the first WNBA award of her career.

Based on WNBA’s data, Collier and Smith led the league’s second-ranked defense (94.8 Defensive Rating) while anchoring a team that finished first in opponents' field goal percentage (41.0 percent), second in points allowed (75.6 per game), second in three-point field goals allowed (6.83 per game) and second in steals (8.57 per game).

Overall, Minnesota kept a WNBA-best 15 of 40 opponents below 40 percent from the field, going 14-1 in those contests.

Smith completed her first year in Minnesota by ranking fifth in the WNBA in blocks (a career-high 1.46 per game) and 14th in steals (a career-high 1.36 per game). Her 57 blocks are the fourth highest single-season total in Lynx history.

a WNBA basketball game between Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm
Alanna Smith #8 of the Minnesota Lynx sets up for a shot during WNBA basketball game between Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm on May 17, in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Cheryl Reeve

Cheryl Reeve, the Minnesota Lynx head coach and president of basketball operations was named WNBA’s coach and basketball executive of the year.

Reeve is the first coach to win the coach of the year award four times, after earning the honor in 2011, 2016 and 2020. And this is Reeve’s second basketball executive of the year award, after receiving it in 2019.

The Lynx head coach also joins Curt Miller — Los Angeles Sparks head coach — as the only person to win coach of basketball executive of the year awards in the same season.

a WNBA basketball game between Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm
Cheryl Reeve, President of Basketball Operations & Head Coach of the Minnesota Lynx, speaks with members of the media on May 17, in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News