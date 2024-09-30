Which candidates most closely align with your views? Take our quiz to find out

Election Day 2024 in Minnesota is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters will determine who will fill eight seats in the House of Representatives and one seat in the U.S. Senate in Washington.

Not sure where or how to vote? Check out our election FAQ to answer all of your voting questions. Use our Build your Ballot tool by entering your address to get a customized look at what will be on your ballot and to learn more about the candidates seeking your vote. Build your Ballot is available in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong.

Build your ballot Search by your address

But who should you vote for? We’ve created quizzes for 10 featured races that can help you find out which candidates best align with your top issues and political beliefs.

MPR News surveyed candidates and gathered information on contested races in Minnesota.

Before you cast your vote, take a closer look at the candidates on your ballot.

Amy Klobuchar, left; Joyce Lynne Lacey; Royce White and Rebecca Whiting. Erica Dischino for MPR News | Campaign photos

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat; Joyce Lynne Lacey, Independence-Alliance; Royce White, Republican; and Rebecca Whiting, Libertarian Party. Take the quiz





Rachel Bohman and Brad Finstad. Campaign photo | Courtesy photo

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, Republican, and Rachel Bohman, Democrat. Take the quiz





Joe Teirab, left, Angie Craig and Thomas Bowman. U.S. Congress | Campaign photo | Courtesy photo

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, Democrat; Joe Teirab, Republican; and Thomas Bowman, Conservative Party. Take the quiz





Kelly Morrison and Tad Jude. Minnesota State Senate | Campaign photo

Former Sen. Kelly Morrison, Democrat, and Tad Jude, Republican. Take the quiz





Betty McCollum, left, and May Lor Xiong. Courtesy photos

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, Democrat, and May Lor Xiong, Republican. Take the quiz





Ilhan Omar, left, and Dalia Al-Aqidi. Kerem Yücel | MPR News and Campaign photo

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democrat, and Dalia Al-Aqidi, Republican. Take the quiz





Tom Emmer, left, and Jeanne Hendricks. Courtesy photos

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, Republican, and Jeanne Hendricks, Democrat. Take the quiz





Michelle Fischbach, right, and John Peters. Campaign photos

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, Republican, and John Peters, Democrat. Take the quiz





Pete Stauber, left, and Jennifer Schultz. Courtesy photos

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, Republican, and Jen Schultz, Democrat. Take the quiz





Ann Johnson Stewart, left and Kathleen Fowke. Campaign photos

Ann Johnson Stewart, Democrat, and Kathleen Fowke, Republican. Take the quiz





Check out MPR News’ Voter Helpdesk for everything you need to know about the local, state and federal elections to prepare for voting in the 2024 election on Nov. 5.