Which candidates most closely align with your views? Take our quiz to find out

Election Day 2024 in Minnesota is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters will determine who will fill eight seats in the House of Representatives and one seat in the U.S. Senate in Washington.
Not sure where or how to vote? Check out our election FAQ to answer all of your voting questions. Use our Build your Ballot tool by entering your address to get a customized look at what will be on your ballot and to learn more about the candidates seeking your vote. Build your Ballot is available in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong.
But who should you vote for? We’ve created quizzes for 10 featured races that can help you find out which candidates best align with your top issues and political beliefs.
U.S. Senate
Incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat; Joyce Lynne Lacey, Independence-Alliance; Royce White, Republican; and Rebecca Whiting, Libertarian Party. Take the quiz
U.S. House District 1
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, Republican, and Rachel Bohman, Democrat. Take the quiz
U.S. House District 2
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, Democrat; Joe Teirab, Republican; and Thomas Bowman, Conservative Party. Take the quiz
U.S. House District 3
Former Sen. Kelly Morrison, Democrat, and Tad Jude, Republican. Take the quiz
U.S. House District 4
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, Democrat, and May Lor Xiong, Republican. Take the quiz
U.S. House District 5
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democrat, and Dalia Al-Aqidi, Republican. Take the quiz
U.S. House District 6
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, Republican, and Jeanne Hendricks, Democrat. Take the quiz
U.S. House District 7
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, Republican, and John Peters, Democrat. Take the quiz
U.S. House District 8
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, Republican, and Jen Schultz, Democrat. Take the quiz
State Senate, District 45 special election
Ann Johnson Stewart, Democrat, and Kathleen Fowke, Republican. Take the quiz
Check out MPR News’ Voter Helpdesk for everything you need to know about the local, state and federal elections to prepare for voting in the 2024 election on Nov. 5.