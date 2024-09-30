Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Election 2024
Nicole Johnson

Which candidates most closely align with your views? Take our quiz to find out

A sign reads "Voting" with an arrow to the right.
A sign directing people where to vote at Temple Israel polling station on Nov. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Election Day 2024 in Minnesota is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Voters will determine who will fill eight seats in the House of Representatives and one seat in the U.S. Senate in Washington.

Not sure where or how to vote? Check out our election FAQ to answer all of your voting questions. Use our Build your Ballot tool by entering your address to get a customized look at what will be on your ballot and to learn more about the candidates seeking your vote. Build your Ballot is available in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong.

But who should you vote for? We’ve created quizzes for 10 featured races that can help you find out which candidates best align with your top issues and political beliefs.

Select a candidate quiz for Minnesota voters

MPR News surveyed candidates and gathered information on contested races in Minnesota.

Before you cast your vote, take a closer look at the candidates on your ballot.


U.S. Senate

collage of 4 people
Amy Klobuchar, left; Joyce Lynne Lacey; Royce White and Rebecca Whiting.
Erica Dischino for MPR News | Campaign photos

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat; Joyce Lynne Lacey, Independence-Alliance; Royce White, Republican; and Rebecca Whiting, Libertarian Party. Take the quiz



U.S. House District 1

side by side of a woman and a man
Rachel Bohman and Brad Finstad.
Campaign photo | Courtesy photo

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, Republican, and Rachel Bohman, Democrat. Take the quiz



U.S. House District 2

collage of two men and a woman
Joe Teirab, left, Angie Craig and Thomas Bowman.
U.S. Congress | Campaign photo | Courtesy photo

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, Democrat; Joe Teirab, Republican; and Thomas Bowman, Conservative Party. Take the quiz



U.S. House District 3

side by side of a woman and a man with glasses
Kelly Morrison and Tad Jude.
Minnesota State Senate | Campaign photo

Former Sen. Kelly Morrison, Democrat, and Tad Jude, Republican. Take the quiz



U.S. House District 4

Two women pose for a photo
Betty McCollum, left, and May Lor Xiong.
Courtesy photos

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, Democrat, and May Lor Xiong, Republican. Take the quiz



U.S. House District 5

side by side of two women
Ilhan Omar, left, and Dalia Al-Aqidi.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News and Campaign photo

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democrat, and Dalia Al-Aqidi, Republican. Take the quiz



U.S. House District 6

A man and woman pose for a photo side by side
Tom Emmer, left, and Jeanne Hendricks.
Courtesy photos

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, Republican, and Jeanne Hendricks, Democrat. Take the quiz



U.S. House District 7

side by side of a woman and a man
Michelle Fischbach, right, and John Peters.
Campaign photos

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, Republican, and John Peters, Democrat. Take the quiz



U.S. House District 8

Two people in black suits pose for a photo
Pete Stauber, left, and Jennifer Schultz.
Courtesy photos

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, Republican, and Jen Schultz, Democrat. Take the quiz



State Senate, District 45 special election

side by side of two women
Ann Johnson Stewart, left and Kathleen Fowke.
Campaign photos

Ann Johnson Stewart, Democrat, and Kathleen Fowke, Republican. Take the quiz


Check out MPR News’ Voter Helpdesk for everything you need to know about the local, state and federal elections to prepare for voting in the 2024 election on Nov. 5.