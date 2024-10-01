What to know on claims made about Minnesota in Walz-Vance debate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s home state came up early in his debate against fellow vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance on Tuesday evening.

MPR News is working to provide context to claims the two made in the debate that involve Minnesota. Check back for updates.

Walz addresses discrepancies in China travel record around 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre

“I got there that summer and misspoke on this. I was in Hong Kong and China when the democracy protests went in.”

Tim Walz has deep experience in China. When he was in his mid-20s, he lived there for about a year, teaching in the southern city of Foshan. His stint with the nonprofit organization WorldTeach started in the summer of 1989, just two months after the Tiananmen Square massacre.

He has said in interviews and during other speaking engagements that he was in China during the massacre. He was not. He traveled there later that year.

Starting in 1993, he led annual summer trips to China for students in the Nebraska and Minnesota high schools where he taught. He and his wife, Gwen, even formed a small travel agency called Educational Travel Adventures, Inc., to help arrange the trips.

He used to claim he’d been there “about 30” or “dozens” of times, but after APM Reports questioned how that was possible, his campaign acknowledged the real number of trips from the U.S. to China was “closer to 15.” Former students and teachers who went on those trips recall that he spoke at least proficient Mandarin.

In Congress, Walz served on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, a body that monitors human rights and democracy in China. He also traveled there as part of a delegation led by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2015.

Walz says his policies in Minnesota will slash child poverty

“And then making sure tax cuts go to the middle class. $6,000 child tax credit, we have one in Minnesota, reduces childhood poverty by a third. We save money in the long run and we do the right thing for families.”

In 2023, Minnesota enacted a new child tax credit that provides up to $1,750 per child for qualifying families.

The credit phases out for families with $90,000 in earnings.

It’s modeled somewhat after a federal child tax credit that was in place during COVID-19 but eventually lapsed.

The Walz administration set a goal of bringing down child poverty in the state by one third. But people who study efforts to reduce child poverty note that the achievement might be a statistical win rather than dramatically improving quality of life for families that qualify.

It has also proved to be a challenge to notify all of the Minnesotans eligible for the credit that they would must file taxes to receive it.

The program is expected to cost Minnesota’s treasury between $430 million and $480 million per year, according to legislative fiscal estimates.