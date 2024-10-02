Walz’s account of son’s brush with gun violence offers poignant moment in VP debate

A debate-stage disclosure about the gun violence personally affecting the son of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz offered a moment of compassion from Republican nominee JD Vance on Tuesday night.

During the debate, the Minnesota governor shared that his 17-year-old son Gus Walz witnessed a shooting in St. Paul while practicing volleyball at a community center.

On Jan. 18, 2023, JuVaughn Turner, then 16, was shot in the head outside of St. Paul’s Jimmy Lee Recreation Center by 26-year-old center employee Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr. The rec center is a few miles from the Walzes’ home in St. Paul.

In February, Binford pleaded guilty in December to first-degree assault. At his sentencing, an attorney who represents the victim’s mother said he had to have a portion of his skull removed and still suffered from seizures.

Support Local News When breaking news happens, MPR News provides the context you need. Help us meet the significant demands of these newsgathering efforts.

The moment came up during a question on gun violence.

“Well, I think all the parents watching tonight, this is your biggest nightmare. Look, I’ve got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball,” Walz said. “Those things don’t leave you.”

Vance responded while Walz was talking, saying, “that’s awful.”

Once it was his turn to reply during the debate, he shared condolences with Walz.

“Tim, first of all, I didn’t know that your 17 year old witnessed a shooting, and I’m sorry about that and I hope he’s doing OK. Christ have mercy, it is awful,” Vance said.

Walz replied, “I appreciate you saying that.”

Walz previously told MPR News senior politics reporter Dana Ferguson that Gus, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was still dealing with it a year later.

“He was there with little kids, littler kids, he was kind of supervising, he shuffled them under the bleachers,” Walz said in a March interview with Ferguson.

After Gus entered the national spotlight following his emotional reaction at the Democratic National Convention in August, coach David Albornoz posted on Facebook about his relationship with Walz, noting that “I also know him from when a kid got shot in the parking lot and he helped keeping everyone safe and calm, looking after the kids in the gym with us as I rushed out.”

In the interview, Walz said local gun restrictions are a good thing and he supports laws that would allow cities or counties to bar firearms in public spaces.

“As a parent of a youth who was at that facility, I think that would have been a good decision to keep those firearms out of there,” Walz said in March.

Walz is a gun owner and a hunter and used to have an A rating from the NRA, but he has distanced himself from the organization. In 2017, he said his views on firearm restrictions changed after he heard from people affected by gun violence.

In his 2023 State of the State speech, he called on lawmakers to pass gun control legislation.

“The time for thoughts and prayers is long-gone. What we need is action and we need it now.” he said. “We all know damn well that weapons of war have no place in our schools, in our churches, in our banks or anywhere people want to live in peace.”

Later that year, Walz signed two bills that beefed up background checks and added a new process to request removal of firearms from those believed to pose a risk. In the spring of 2024, he signed another proposal that enhanced penalties for providing funs to people who can’t legally have them.