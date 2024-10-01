Horror and mystery are center stage with two Twin Cities productions

With Halloween approaching, MPR News arts reporter Jacob Aloi reviews two Twin Cities shows that tell stories of power, friendship — and murder most foul.

MacDouble, MacDouble, Toil and MacTrouble

In its regional premiere, Theater Latté Da’s “Scotland, PA” offers a delicious twist on Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” recasting the would-be king as a working-class fry cook. “Scotland, PA” takes its audience on a marijuana-hazed, musical ride through 1975 rural Pennsylvania.

Adapted from both Shakespeare’s tragedy and a 2001 indie film of the same name, the musical boasts a powerful rock score by Adam Gwon — at times reminiscent of the musical “Hair” with a pinch of “Rocky Horror.” Will Dusek leads the cast as “Mac” alongside Katherine Fried as “Pat,” a couple hoping for a better life while working at a small town diner ruled by a tyrant. Dusek and Fried have solid chemistry, reminding me of Eric and Donna from “That ‘70s Show.”

The couple is far more sympathetic than Macbeth and Lady Macbeth — they are down-on-their-luck dreamers looking to escape the working class. But, in the words of Lord Acton, absolute power corrupts absolutely, and soon the couple becomes drunk with it as they bid to hang on to the fast food empire they are building.

Pat faithfully spirals into insanity like Lady Macbeth, but Mac is more erratic. The script, by Michael Mitnick, seems to change Mac’s mental state based on what the scene needs. The show trades jokes for character development. A scene that sees Mac confronted by loyal friend Banko loses impact when Banko begins choking on beef jerky — it’s funny but slows the roll of the show.

But for fans of shows like “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Be More Chill,” there is plenty of blood, guts and grease to enjoy. While more comedic than “Macbeth,” “Scotland PA” still examines people’s lust for power — and adds a hunger for cheeseburgers. Vegetarians, be advised.

New whodunnit captures genre fun

If you still want blood, but are more inclined to films like “Clue” and “Knives Out,” there is Trademark Theater’s “The Reunion.” Created by Tyler Michaels King and Tyler Mills, the play follows a classic premise — friends gather for a party, things go awry, and now they must band together to unravel a mystery set before them.

What makes “The Reunion” slightly different is that it gets a bit meta — the show is set at a murder mystery party, with intricate backstories written for “in-universe” attendees. Drawing from its creators’ improv background, the show has a clever comedic undertone.

A hilarious cast sharpens the material. Standouts are Katy Kessler as Susan, an unsatisfied housewife, and MJ Matheson as Uber Eats driver Clive, who has always had a crush on Susan.

Their relationship captures a feeling of familiarity with an undercurrent of years-long simmering sexual tension. The couple constantly quotes movies to each other as they inch towards a love affair written by fate.

“The Reunion” shares the overwrought plotting of similar mystery comedies, such as “Clue’s” communism red herring. Thankfully, it also offers a great cast and a well-executed twist ending.