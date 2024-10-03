Drought more than doubles across Minnesota

Drought conditions widened significantly over the past week in Minnesota — 43 percent of the state is now classified in moderate drought, according to the latest data released Thursday.

No significant rain in sight as drought widens

The drought really expanded in the past week across Minnesota. Moderate drought expanded by nearly 2.5 times from just a week ago. Last week, 16 percent of Minnesota was classified as in moderate drought, now it’s up to 43 percent.

Only about 6 percent of Minnesota isn’t considered at least abnormally dry.

Drought comparison last week (left) and this week (right) National Drought Mitigation Center

For the past 60 days, most of the state is 2 to 5 inches behind in rainfall. The worst spots are around Marshall in southwestern Minnesota and areas near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in far northeastern Minnesota.

60-day rainfall anomalies (departure from normal) WeatherBELL Analytics

There’s no rain of significance in sight. The six to 10-day and eight to 14-day outlooks call for continued high odds of below-normal rainfall along with warmer-than-normal temperatures, both of which help to accelerate the loss of moisture in our soils.

6-10 day and 8-14 day precipitation outlooks National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center