Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minnesota News
MPR News Staff
Updated:

Westbound I-94 near Albertville reopens after closure due to serious crash

Two helicopters on a freeway
Two medical helicopters are seen on the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 west of Albertville on Friday morning, in a view from a MnDOT traffic camera. They were responding to a serious head-on crash that closed the westbound lanes.
Minnesota Department of Transportation

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

A serious crash on Friday morning caused the closure of westbound Interstate 94 between Albertville and Monticello for several hours.

The westbound lanes reopened around 11 a.m.

The State Patrol said the closure was caused by a two-vehicle, head-on crash in the construction zone northwest of Albertville, and that at least one person was seriously injured.

Traffic cameras just after 9 a.m. showed a large number of first responders on the scene, along with two medical helicopters that landed in the westbound lanes.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.