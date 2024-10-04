Westbound I-94 near Albertville reopens after closure due to serious crash

A serious crash on Friday morning caused the closure of westbound Interstate 94 between Albertville and Monticello for several hours.

The westbound lanes reopened around 11 a.m.

The State Patrol said the closure was caused by a two-vehicle, head-on crash in the construction zone northwest of Albertville, and that at least one person was seriously injured.

Traffic cameras just after 9 a.m. showed a large number of first responders on the scene, along with two medical helicopters that landed in the westbound lanes.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.