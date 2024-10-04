Investigation begins after explosion destroys Red Lake home

According to the Red Lake Nation Department of Public Safety emergency personal responded to a home explosion Friday morning in the area known as Back of Town.

One person in the house was injured when it exploded. The individual is reported in stable condition after being transported to the tribal hospital for treatment.

According to a public safety department release, “the residence was completely destroyed and multiple homes in the area were also damaged from the explosion. Cause of the explosion is unknown at this time. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the explosion.”

The Red Cross is assisting those affected by the explosion. The State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the ATF have been notified.