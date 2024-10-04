Napheesa Collier’s sticky defense and all-around play propelling Lynx playoff hopes

It’s hard not to make comparisons between Maya Moore and Napheesa Collier.

Both WNBA superstars are from Jefferson City, Mo., played basketball at the University of Connecticut, and won WNBA Rookie of the Year awards in their debut seasons.

Moore led the Minnesota Lynx to four WNBA championships in the 2010s and was inducted into the Women’s National Basketball Hall of Fame. The Lynx haven’t won a title since 2017, but Collier is giving the team and fans hope.

Collier, known affectionately as Phee, won the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year this season, was second in MVP voting and was lights out in the first round of the playoffs against Phoenix.

“Phee is phenomenal. I mean, she’s taking it to another level,” said Jen Rivera, who has had season tickets since 2014. “Her play reminds me a lot of Maya, but there are differences, both of them are very humble. It’s never about them and that’s one of the pieces all the players talk about. It’s just awesome.”

The 28-year-old Collier has taken another step this year. She averaged 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds during the regular season.

Then when the playoffs started, she really soared. In the Lynx first game against the Phoenix Mercury, Collier scored 38 points. She wasn’t done. In Game 2, she dropped 42 points, tying the single game scoring record for the playoffs — she kept the announcers on ESPN busy.

Colin Titcomb is a long-time Lynx fan. He has been a season ticket holder since the team’s second season. At Tuesday’s game, he wore Collier’s #24 jersey, and a hat signed by Collier and other Lynx greats.

“I have never seen a performance of that caliber,” he said. “I mean, Maya Moore, she had some good games, but that two-game stretch was the best I’ve ever seen. I mean, especially in Game 2, Phee could not miss."

Collier is, in a word, humble. Asked about her performance after putting up 80 in two games, she was deferential.

“It’s not like I sit back and think about, ‘Okay, I need to score this many points to break a record.’ I’m just playing for my team. I’m trying to win a game,” Collier said. “If you’re not winning, it doesn’t matter.”

During her 42-point game, Collier would score and immediately turn around to run back on defense. There was very little cheering, other than pointing to her teammates to thank them for assists.

While Collier might not be loud about her play, Lynx fans sure are. Robynne Curlee and her father John Curlee have been coming to Lynx games together for years. Both love what Collier has brought to the team.

“Phee is, what did you say the other day, Dad? ‘She drops 38 points, and it’s the least flashy 38 points you’re ever going to see?” Robynne Curlee said. “She is just a beautiful player to watch.”

“I would just echo that,” John Curlee added. “She’s so solid and rebounding, shooting, team player, Defensive Player of the Year. My goodness, what more could you ask for?”

Collier is the engine that the team is built around. But when she’s off offensively, her teammates can step up.

In the semifinal series against Connecticut, the Sun have been swarming Collier whenever she has the ball. Connecticut held Collier to just 9 points in Game 2, a game in which she struggled shooting. Still, she had 12 rebounds, 5 assists and blocked 4 shots.

Connecticut coach Stephanie White says focusing on containing Collier opens up scoring for other Lynx players.

“They showed as a team, you know, why they’ve been successful. They’re so balanced,” she said. “And so, yes, we were able to limit Phee, but they got off from the 3-point line, and that’s something that we have to remedy.

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-1. The Lynx and Sun play again at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Connecticut.