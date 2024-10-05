Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Health
Mathew Holding Eagle III
Bemidji, Minn.

Federal HIDTA designation works to stop drug trafficking in Beltrami County area

Courthouse exterior
The Beltrami County courthouse.
Annalise Braught | Bemidji Pioneer

The White House of National Drug Control Policy has designated Beltrami County in northwest Minnesota a high intensity drug trafficking area. It joins seven other counties in the state under the federal program. The designation brings additional attention and resources to the area for enforcement, treatment and diversion. 

Captain Joe Kleszyk with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office said the designation will increase much needed funding in the area. 

“It really shows everybody we have a problem here,” he said. “And right now, the White House itself has said Beltrami County has a problem. They need resources. And maybe that designation alone will help bring light to it.” 

Kleszyk said going forward enforcement efforts will be concentrated on stopping drug trafficking. 

“This is not going after people that are addicted,” he said. “This money, and really the narcotics investigators in this area are going after those that are coming to our area to prey on our community and poison our community.” 

Congress created the HIDTA program with the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1988.  