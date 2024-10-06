Pro-Palestinian protestors march in downtown Minneapolis, marking one-year of Israel-Hamas war

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, more than 1,000 Pro-Palestinian protesters marched through downtown Minneapolis on Sunday. The demonstrators chanted “Free, free Palestine” and “Gaza, Gaza you should know, we will never let you go” while marching on Washington Avenue toward the North Loop.

Maysoon Wazwaz, organizer with American Muslims for Palestine - Minnesota, said the message of the rally was, “We have not forgotten.” The protest was one of many worldwide, including rallies held in Rome, London and Hamburg.

“We are here to say that history did not begin on October 7,” she said. “Yes, we are here to mark a year of the brutal assault that has killed thousands upon thousands of people. We also know that Gaza has been under siege and blockade way before October 7, way before 2023.”

The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants invaded Israel, killed about 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 people. About 100 hostages are still being held by Hamas.

Among the protestors was Fatma Abumousa and her husband. The couple lives in Blaine. Fatma Abumousa held a picture frame displaying photos of 22 family members, including several of her nephews, killed in Gaza.

Fatma Abumousa of Blaine holds up a picture frame containing photos of over 20 family members she says were killed in Gaza. Nicole Ki | MPR News

“Israeli destroyed our families,” Abumousa said. “They destroyed our homes, our future, our dreams and our hope by killing all of these members. And we are so sorry that they are still killing our members.”

75-year-old Peg McKanna traveled an hour and a half from Menomonie, Wis. to attend the rally. She said she’s doing what she can to show support for Palestinians.

“I came because I feel very strongly about the apartheid in in the Gaza area,” she said. “And I also feel in strong opposition to Netanyahu, who is, I feel he’s out of control with his with the violence that he’s inflicting on others.”

She and others hope for an end to the war.

More than 40,000 people have died in Gaza since the fighting started, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.