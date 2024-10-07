Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Middle East
Matt Sepic
Minnetonka, Minn.

Over a thousand gather at Minnetonka synagogue to mark anniversary of Oct. 7 attack on Israel

People look down at a service
Jewish community members sit in the pews of the Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka, Minn., on Monday marking the one year anniversary since the Hamas-led attack on Israel.
Liam James Doyle | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

The Twin Cities area Jewish community marked the anniversary of the attack on Israel with a somber service at a Minnetonka synagogue on Monday.

Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis and took around 250 hostages during its Oct. 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel. In the year since, an estimated 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war in Gaza, where 101 Israelis remain as hostages.

A man talks at a podium
Rabbi Aaron Weininger welcomes a crowd to the Adath Jeshurun Congregation.
Liam James Doyle | MPR News

At the Adath Jeshurun Congregation in Minnetonka, Rabbi Aaron Weininger said the deadliest day since the Holocaust changed Jewish life forever.

“We are grieving and living. Our hearts are broken and beating. My heart is here, and my heart is also in Israel,” Weininger said.

Other speakers recounted details of the attack as told to them by friends and family in Israel.

People sit in pews-1
Jewish community members sit in the pews of the Adath Jeshurun Congregation.
Liam James Doyle | MPR News

As a teenager in the late 1970s, Cindy Amberger lived at a kibbutz near Gaza and has remained in touch with her host family ever since. Last year her host father Shlomo Mansour, 86, was among those kidnapped and is the oldest person taken hostage during the attack.

“They were woken from their sleep to sounds of sirens and rockets, and in a matter of moments, to use a phrase that’s all too familiar, their heaven became hell,” she said.

People stand in a pew
Minnesota politicians during the service at the Adath Jeshurun Congregation.
Liam James Doyle | MPR News

Amberger noted that as a child in 1941, Mansour moved to Israel after surviving the Farhud massacre, a pogrom in his native Iraq.

After reading a poem entitled “Never Again” along with Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker, Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman asked the congregation to stand if they had a family member or friend killed in Israel last year. About a half dozen people rose from their seats.

Dozens more stood when Spilker asked the congregation if they knew someone killed in the attack. And when Zimmerman asked if anyone was thinking of someone who died on Oct. 7, all 1,400 people gathered at Adath Jeshurun stood, and recited the Mourner’s Kaddish.

Two people hold hands in a pew
Jewish community members during service at the Adath Jeshurun Congregation.
Liam James Doyle | MPR News