Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*
Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol
Already have an account?
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Wander & Wonder
MPR News Staff

Photos: Greens and reds across the north as aurora appears overnight

A photo of the northern lights
A view of the northern lights over Kimball near Pearl Lake on Monday.
Courtesy of Jodie Milroy

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Better late than never.

After weekend forecasts suggested a chance for northern lights (with some visible on Sunday) many aurora chasers spotted the dancing lights Monday night.

Check out some of these photos we received from across Minnesota — and even some over Lake Superior.

A photo of the northern lights.
The northern lights seen off a freighter on Lake Superior on Monday.
Courtesy of Trenton Urbain
A photo of the northern lights.
The northern lights seen off a freighter on Lake Superior on Monday.
Courtesy of Trenton Urbain
A photo of the northern lights
A view of the northern lights over Kimball near Pearl Lake on Monday.
Courtesy of Jodie Milroy
A photo of the northern lights
A view of the northern lights over Kimball near Pearl Lake on Monday.
Courtesy of Jodie Milroy
A photo of the northern lights
A view of the northern lights over Superior, Wis. near Richard I. Bong Memorial Airport on Monday.
Courtesy of Cherrie Moore
A photo of the northern lights
A view of the northern lights over the Mississippi dam in St. Cloud on Monday.
Courtesy of Theresa Meis
A photo of the northern lights
The northern lights seen above Carver County on Monday.
Courtesy of Nicole Szybnski
A photo of the northern lights.
The northern lights seen near the Blaine on Monday.
Courtesy of Jessica Dreischmeier
A photo of the northern lights.
The northern lights seen near the Gunflint Trail over Hungry Jack Lake on Monday.
Courtesy of Jennifer Huntley
A photo of the northern lights.
The northern lights seen near the Gunflint Trail over Hungry Jack Lake on Monday.
Courtesy of Jennifer Huntley
A photo of the northern lights.
The northern lights seen near the Gunflint Trail over Hungry Jack Lake on Monday..
Courtesy of Jennifer Huntley