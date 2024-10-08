Photos: Greens and reds across the north as aurora appears overnight

Better late than never.

After weekend forecasts suggested a chance for northern lights (with some visible on Sunday) many aurora chasers spotted the dancing lights Monday night.

Check out some of these photos we received from across Minnesota — and even some over Lake Superior.

The northern lights seen off a freighter on Lake Superior on Monday. Courtesy of Trenton Urbain

The northern lights seen off a freighter on Lake Superior on Monday. Courtesy of Trenton Urbain

A view of the northern lights over Kimball near Pearl Lake on Monday. Courtesy of Jodie Milroy

A view of the northern lights over Kimball near Pearl Lake on Monday. Courtesy of Jodie Milroy

A view of the northern lights over Superior, Wis. near Richard I. Bong Memorial Airport on Monday. Courtesy of Cherrie Moore

A view of the northern lights over the Mississippi dam in St. Cloud on Monday. Courtesy of Theresa Meis

The northern lights seen above Carver County on Monday. Courtesy of Nicole Szybnski

The northern lights seen near the Blaine on Monday. Courtesy of Jessica Dreischmeier

The northern lights seen near the Gunflint Trail over Hungry Jack Lake on Monday. Courtesy of Jennifer Huntley

The northern lights seen near the Gunflint Trail over Hungry Jack Lake on Monday. Courtesy of Jennifer Huntley

The northern lights seen near the Gunflint Trail over Hungry Jack Lake on Monday.. Courtesy of Jennifer Huntley