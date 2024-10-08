Photos: Greens and reds across the north as aurora appears overnight
Better late than never.
After weekend forecasts suggested a chance for northern lights (with some visible on Sunday) many aurora chasers spotted the dancing lights Monday night.
Check out some of these photos we received from across Minnesota — and even some over Lake Superior.
