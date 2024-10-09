Some Minneapolis Metro Transit trains will switch to buses starting Oct. 9

Metro Transit buses will be replacing select Metro Blue and Green Lines beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 for scheduled maintenance.

Buses will replace Blue Line trains between Franklin Avenue and Target Field stations. They will replace Green Line trains between Stadium Village and Target Field stations.

Train service will return by 3 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.

Metro Transit spokesperson Drew Kerr advises riders to build in extra time when taking these replacement buses.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

“We do our best to replicate light rail so that buses are stopping at or near stations and providing that station-to-station service,” Kerr said. “Just the way that the roads are oriented, of course, traffic lights, some are these things that trains don’t face that buses do, can lead the replacement bus service to take more time than a train.”

In scheduling the maintenance, Metro Transit chose this weekend because it has fewer big events. For example, the Minnesota Vikings have a bye week.

“We do wish we didn’t have to impact service at all, of course, but we do, and when we do, we try to get it done as efficiently as possible,” said Kerr. “We, in fact, schedule multiple things to happen at the same time, knowing that there is an impact on our riders.”

The routine work includes replacing rails and cables, relocating circuit hardware in the corridor, general cleaning and prep work for future extensions.

The Green Line expansion is planned for 2027 and will connect the Green Line from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie. They will be working to ensure that the systems there now can be connected to the future equipment.

Staff will be at the stations throughout the weekend to inform riders of the closure.

Metro Transit can help riders find alternative routes. Find more information on the website or by phone at 612-373-3333.