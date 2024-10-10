Krispy Kreme plans return to Minnesota with a Fridley location

Glazed donut lovers can rest easy: Krispy Kreme is making its comeback to Minnesota.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal broke the news on Thursday.

The multinational donut and coffee chain is seeking construction bids for a location in Fridley. It would replace a former CVS at the intersection of I-694 and University Avenue Southeast.

A building permit for an interior and exterior remodel was submitted to the city in late September and will likely be approved by the end of the month, according to Stacy Stromberg, the city’s planning manager. She said construction could begin before the end of the year.

Stromberg confirmed the location will offer retail, a dine-in area and a drive-thru. The building will also contain a “donut factory,” which will produce donuts for other locations. Krispy Kreme earlier this year announced it expects to sell donuts at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide by the end of 2026.

Many Minnesotans have been fiending for Krispy Kreme since its departure in 2008, according to the Pioneer Press.

It was so serious that one enterprising college student found success in 2019 driving to Iowa — reportedly where the closest Krispy Kreme is — to buy hundreds of donuts and resell them to Twin Cities-area customers. Krispy Kreme initially told him to stop, but later allowed him to continue.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. has yet to respond to an MPR News request for more information on the new location (and their thoughts on doughnut vs. donut).