Enrollment is up at Minnesota State colleges, a new fund helped

For the second year in a row, enrollment is up at Minnesota State colleges and universities which had previously experienced a decade-long slump, according to school officials.

The system consists of 33 higher education institutions across Minnesota — including community and technical colleges, state universities and one tribal college.

Systemwide, fall enrollment increased by 7.7 percent.

Minnesota State colleges experienced the most growth, increasing by 9.3 percent compared to last year, with enrollment at state universities growing by 4.5 percent.

“We believe the increase in enrollment was driven by a number of factors,” said Scott Olson, chancellor of Minnesota State, in a statement. “Quality academic programs, keeping our colleges and universities the most affordable, most accessible higher education options in the state, and outstanding relationships with the communities we serve were clearly among the keys.”

School officials said pent-up demand following the COVID pandemic may have contributed to the increase in enrollment. They also noted students wanted flexible curriculum delivery options, scholarships for in-demand jobs, and were concerned about debt.

The average tuition at a Minnesota State college is $6,189 this school year. The system reports many students graduate without debt.

School officials also highlighted the role of the North Star Promise program, which went into effect this fall. The program helps cover tuition and fees for students with household incomes under $80,000 attending a public institution or tribal college.

College access advocates had pitched the North Star Promise to the Minnesota Legislature last year as a way to close equity gaps in higher education, address workforce shortages across the state and reverse declining college enrollment.

Up to 60,000 Minnesotans could be served by the program, according to early research estimates by the Office of Higher Education, which later projected average award amounts might be $2,110. The state agency expects to have official numbers later in the semester.

Nearly 17,000 students have received North Star Promise scholarships in Minnesota, according to preliminary data from Minnesota Office of Higher Education. The number includes the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State systems, plus the state’s four tribal colleges.

Several institutions now report higher enrollment compared to previous years. The University of Minnesota said this year’s freshman class is the largest and most diverse in the history of the Twin Cities campus. In late August, Normandale Community College said enrollment is up nearly 15 percent this fall compared to last year. White Earth Tribal and Community College also saw a 16 percent increase, according to financial aid coordinator Michelle Warren.

Though the rise could reflect a larger trend back to college — private higher education institutions like Hamline University, where students do not qualify for North Star funds, also report increased enrollment — the North Star program is making an impact on college affordability in the region.

Since it was established, both private colleges and colleges in neighboring states have lowered tuition or created similar programs to brand themselves as affordable and attractive options to Minnesota students.

“Many students and families look at the sticker price of private education and assume that it's not an option for them,” said Bethel University President Ross Allen, explaining the full cost of attendance is typically lower after scholarships. To counter that, the school recently committed to reducing tuition by $18,000 for the next school year.