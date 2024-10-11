Upcoming Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations to check out around Minnesota

The second Monday of October is officially recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day in Minnesota. In 2023, state legislation eliminated the Christopher Colombus Day holiday and required schools to observe the new holiday.

Celebrations will take place around the state on Monday and the weekend leading up to the holiday.

Before Indigenous Peoples Day’s official recognition, events such as Owámni Falling Water Festival have celebrated Minnesota’s Indigenous past and present. The festival will be on its 11th celebration this year.

The city of Grand Rapids recognized Indigenous Peoples Day in late 2014 and began celebrating the following October. The city will be on its 10th celebration this upcoming Monday.

This year, Niniijanis One of Ones Indigenous People’s Weekend Basketball Expo will kick off with an early celebration on Saturday and Sunday with family basketball games, art workshops, songs and dance at Johnson High School in St. Paul.

The expo got its start three years ago with a single event of a three versus three to raise awareness of MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women). It has since grown into a two-day event on the weekend leading up to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

“It’s a reclaiming of time and space around Christopher Columbus Day … but in Minnesota, we have a proclamation that makes it Indigenous Peoples Day,” said Niniijanis One of Ones owner and operator Brook LaFloe.

LaFloe says basketball is popular in Indigenous communities, not just in Minnesota but all over the U.S. She says the expo’s tournament style is meant to bring communities and families together.

The expo will begin Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. with a youth camp for children in third grade through middle school. Coaches from tribal communities across the state will be in attendance to help introduce youth to basketball.

Other activities throughout the weekend include artist workshops, family tournaments and a MMIW basketball game, which begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The expo will continue into Sunday with more tournament-style games.

The expo is open and free to the public to attend. Spots are limited in artist workshops.

Hand-made pottery magnets in the shape of Minnesota and bearing the Dakota name for their homeland, Mini Sôta Makoce, rest in a pile during a mural unveiling ceremony on Indigenous People’s Day in Red Wing, Minn. Tim Evans for MPR News | 2023

Weekend events:

Oct. 12, 1 p.m., Mill Ruins Park, Minneapolis.

Owámni is what the Dakota called the area at St. Anthony Falls. It means, “whirling or falling water” in the Dakota language, making it an appropriate name for this festival along the Mississippi River.

Indigenous Peoples Day Market, St. Paul

Oct. 13, 12-4 p.m., Indigenous Roots and Cultural Arts Center, St. Paul.

Find over 20 Indigenous vendors sharing beadwork, syrups, canned goods and other handmade crafts.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (Monday) events:

Twin Cities metro area

Sunrise Ceremony, Minneapolis

Oct. 14, 7 a.m., Thomas Beach at Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis.

Begin the day at Bde Maka Ska with the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors in a Sunrise Ceremony led by Lemoine Lapointe. Gathering at 7 a.m. at Thomas Beach. The ceremony will last 30 to 45 minutes.

Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 12:10 p.m., Minneapolis College Technical Building

The American Indian Success program at Minneapolis College will host a series of speakers and breakout sessions that will include celebration and learning.

Second Annual Ȟaȟá Wakpádaŋ Water Blessing, Crystal

Oct. 14, 10 – 11 a.m., Bassett Creek

Honor Ȟaȟá Wakpádaŋ (Bassett Creek) with a blessing offered by Tanaǧidaŋ To Wiŋ / Blue Hummingbird Woman (Tara Perron), who is both Dakota and Ojibwe. Dakota author Diane Wilson will also be in attendance.

Celebrate with American Indian Magnet School, St. Paul

Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Indian Magnet School

Celebrate with “traditions, togetherness, and teachings.” Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and water bottles.

Indigenous Peoples Day Rally, Minneapolis

Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 1845 Franklin Ave E, Minneapolis.

Rally, food, games and raffles offered by American Indian OIC, Indian Board of Health, NACDI and National urban Indian Family Coalition.

Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow, Minneapolis

Oct. 14, 5 p.m., Minneapolis American Indian Center

Cultural Language Network along other Minneapolis American Indian Center programs will host a Powwow with host drums Bear Runner and Mississippi Ojibwe.

Greater Minnesota (and beyond)

Oct. 14, 9 a.m., 720 1st Avenue North, Fargo, ND.

The Native American Commission and Indigenous Association will co-host an Indigenous Peoples’ Day kickoff breakfast with speakers and presentations.

Verse Like Water, Brainerd

Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Central Lakes College

Sherwin Bitsui and Layli Long Soldier poetry reading. From the event description, “these dear friends are rising stars on the American Literature scene, and they are two of the most significant Indigenous poets of the 21st century.”

Indigenous Peoples Day, Grand Rapids

Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Old Central School lawn and MacRostie Art Center

Programming with area schools, arts vendors, a round dance and more.

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration, Duluth

Oct. 14, 11 a.m., Duluth City Hall

Hosted by Duluth Indigenous Commission, join the city of Duluth in recognition and celebrating the day with ceremony, community leaders and presentations.

Oct. 14, 3-7 p.m., Mankato East High School

Live music featuring Bluedog Blues Band and a variety of food vendors. Opportunities to play games and engage in other activities.

Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration, Crow Wing