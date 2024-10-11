Walz returns to Mankato to reprise role as coach, deliver football pep talk and campaign a little

Gov. Tim Walz returned to his old stomping grounds Friday night to deliver a pep talk to Mankato West football players ahead of the Kato Jug game, the annual tussle with local rival Mankato West.

Leaning into his “Coach Walz” persona, the governor met quietly with Scarlets team captains

It has been 25 years since he helped coach a Mankato West team to a state championship while he was a social studies teacher at the school.

Speaking with reporters Walz said there is nothing better than cross-town rivalry games such as Friday’s game against archrival Mankato East.

“They are best friends with folks on the other side of town,” he said. “This is I think the best of America, across the country, this is truly Friday night lights happening here."

Walz then departed for Blakeslee Stadium at MSU Mankato where he was scheduled to do the coin-toss before the game.

Gov. Tim Walz speaks to the media outside Mankato West ahead of a football game. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

The Harris-Walz campaign has dispatched the governor to take on a series of stereotypically masculine activities in an effort to connect with young male voters, a demographic that recent polls show are siding with former President Donald Trump.

Walz is set to go pheasant hunting Saturday morning with a group of social media influencers. The pheasant hunting opener is an annual event hosted by the governor’s office. This year, the city of Sleepy Eye is hosting.

The campaign has also broadcast Walz’s rallies on the platform Twitch, which allows users to watch and interact with video games and other content.