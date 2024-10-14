Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Agriculture
MPR News Staff

Minnesota grower wins again at World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off

giant pumpkin and man
Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minn., middle, celebrates after his pumpkin weighed in at 2,471 pounds to win at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday.
Jeff Chiu | AP

The title of world champion pumpkin will remain in Minnesota for another year.

Travis Gienger from Anoka County successfully defended his title on Monday at the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

Gienger’s pumpkin weighed in at 2,471 pounds. That wasn’t enough to beat the world record he set last year — that pumpkin was 2,749 pounds — but it was enough to win this year’s title by just six pounds over the runner-up.

Gienger told the crowd it was a tough start to the growing season, so he named his pumpkin “Rudy” — a nod to the underdog in the famous football movie.

“If you would have talked to me in June, I didn’t think I’d even be here,” he said, during a livestream of the weigh-in. “So being on this stage, with family and friends gathered in this crowd — I mean, you can't ask for anything more.”

Related

It’s the fourth time Gienger has won the world championship. The secret to growing a champion pumpkin?

“Focus on soil biology and soil health, and the rest should take its course,” he said.

Gienger earns $9 a pound for the win — and he said the winning pumpkin will be carved by professionals in Los Angeles. The theme of that carving is yet to be announced.

A man celebrates next to a giant pumpkin
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Oct. 9, 2023.
Eric Risberg | AP