Substitute teacher banned from Minnesota district after reenacting murder of George Floyd during class

A substitute teacher has been banned from a Twin Cities metro area school district after reportedly using a student to reenact the police actions that led to the murder of George Floyd.

It happened during classes Monday at Woodbury High School. The Pioneer Press, citing a letter from school officials, reported the substitute teacher also made racist and sexist comments to students.

In the letter, officials said the teacher — who was assigned by a third-party vendor — has been barred from every school in the South Washington County School District.

School officials said they’re also reporting what happened to the state education department and educator licensing board.

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.