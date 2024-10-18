Twin Cities nearing peak fall colors

Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
A beautiful weekend is in the forecast, with sunshine and above-average temperatures creating ideal conditions for viewing fall colors.

Twin Cities fall colors nearing peak

Enjoying those autumnal hues this weekend won't require much travel. Areas in the northern metro are at 75-100 percent peak colors, while the rest of the metro region is at about 50-75 percent.

Fall colors map 10-18
Fall colors map 10-18
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Breezy southerly winds are continuing to deliver above-average warmth to the region. Temperature anomaly maps indicate that areas in the Upper Midwest are 10-20 degrees above the seasonal average.

Temperatures anomalies Friday through Monday
Temperatures anomalies Friday through Monday
NOAA via Tropical Tidbits

Highs this weekend will reach the upper 60s to low 70s in central and southern Minnesota, while northern areas will see cooler highs in the 50s due to increased cloud cover on Saturday. Expect widespread 70s and 80s on Sunday with sunshine.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday
Temperatures Saturday and Sunday
NOAA via College of DuPage Weather

Cloud cover this weekend is expected to be partly to mostly sunny. Northern and central Minnesota may experience increased cloud cover due to a weak, slow-moving front passing through the area.

Cloud cover Friday afternoon through Sunday evening
Cloud cover Friday afternoon through Sunday evening
NOAA via College of DuPage Weather

Only isolated showers are possible in northwestern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities will remain dry once again.

Forecast simulated radar Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
Forecast simulated radar Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
NOAA via Pivotal Weather

Elevated fire concerns

Concerns about elevated fire weather remain this weekend, as dry vegetation, low relative humidity and strong winds continue. Red flag warnings have not been issued, as the necessary criteria have not been met. Burn restrictions remain in place for a large portion of the state. We will continue to see dry vegetation, low relative humidity values and strong winds this weekend.

Current burning restrictions
Current burning restrictions
MN DNR