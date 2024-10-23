New public housing building coming to northeast Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority announced what is says is its largest redevelopment project in the agency’s history on Tuesday. The estimated $65 million project will preserve 221 units across two neighboring buildings, known as Spring Manor, in northeast Minneapolis.

The project also includes the construction of a new four-story building next to the existing ones, which will create 15 new accessible apartments with various features for different mobility needs.

That’s especially notable, because there’s a federal housing rule that effectively blocks the construction of new public housing in cities that have already met their cap. Known as the Faircloth Amendment, it was passed during the Clinton administration, when welfare reform was high on the national agenda. It limits the number of units an agency can construct or own using its own funding.

The MPHA says a mix of federal, state and city funding helped it work around the rule.

As for the existing buildings, residents and local representatives say the project will address some much-needed repairs. They reported flooring issues, air quality concerns and accessibility concerns. The renovation will include replacing and enhancing aging plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems.

Brian Schaffer, assistant director of real estate development, said residents’ top request was for improved air quality throughout the buildings and units.

“What we were able to do was to create a new system that allows us to have ventilation for each unit, have air conditioning for each unit, and heating for each unit, which will really increase livability for those residents,” Schaffer said.

“They’re going to be giving us better air quality all the way around,” said Beatrice Mount, a long-time resident of the community. “I’m looking forward to that.”

In addition to renovations and the new building, the agency plans to construct a 4,200- square-foot community space for residents that will include office space, an internet lounge, a fitness room, indoor bike storage and a large community gathering space.

“I’m looking forward to all this,” Mount said. “It’s going to be different.”