Election 2024
Dana Ferguson
St. Paul

Walz joins spouse Gwen, son Gus in voting early in Minnesota

three people walk outside a polling place
Gov. Tim Walz and First Lady Gwen Walz voted early in St. Paul on Wednesday morning, with their son Gus.
Dana Ferguson | MPR News

Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, encouraged Minnesotans to vote early as he, his spouse and son cast their votes Wednesday morning.

Walz joined first lady Gwen Walz and their son Gus in voting, with Gus casting a ballot for the first time since turning 18 last week. He’s joked with his dad that he was still undecided about whether to support him on the ticket. 

Gus Walz didn’t tell reporters who he voted for, but a pool reporter accompanying the governor noted that Gus and his dad high-fived as they put their ballots into the tabulation machine.

The governor was less reticent, saying he threw his support behind fellow Democrats up and down the ballot.

“I cast my vote for Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Betty McCollum, and had my son with me, Gus, to vote for the first time,” Walz told reporters at the Ramsey County Government Center. “(It’s) exciting, an opportunity to turn the page on the chaos of Donald Trump and a new way forward.”

Walz was set to depart for another round of swing state visits later in the day Wednesday. He heads next to Kentucky and North Carolina.

a man stands next to a sign that reads vote here
Gov. Tim Walz addresses the press at the Ramsey County Government Center on Wednesday morning.
Dana Ferguson | MPR News