Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff

Shooting suspect arrested after overnight SWAT operation in south Minneapolis

A bobcat removes a window frame from a building
Emergency responders look on as a Minneapolis police Bobcat rips out a window frame from a home as officers attempt to execute an arrest warrant for John Sawchak late Sunday on the 3500 block of Grand Avenue in south Minneapolis.
Tim Evans for MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

A 54-year-old man charged with shooting and wounding a neighbor last week in south Minneapolis was arrested early Monday following an hours-long SWAT operation.

John Sawchak has been charged with attempted murder, stalking and harassment stemming from racial bias, among other counts. Court filings allege last Wednesday’s shooting on the 3500 block of Grand Avenue followed “almost constant harassment of the victim and his wife” by Sawchak since they purchased their home more than a year ago.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s handling of the case — over the months that the neighbors reported threats, and over the days between Sawchak being charged and taken into custody — have drawn criticism, including from some city council members.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

A bobcat removes a window frame from a building
Emergency responders look on as a Minneapolis police Bobcat rips out a window frame from a home as officers attempt to execute an arrest warrant.
Tim Evans for MPR News
Police vehicles in a street
Members of the Minneapolis Police Department exit an armored vehicle during the SWAT operation late Sunday.
Tim Evans for MPR News
Police vehicles in a street
Armored vehicles and a police Bobcat block off a stretch of Grand Avenue South during the SWAT operation.
Tim Evans for MPR News