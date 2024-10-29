What to know about proposed Minneapolis cannabis rules ahead of council vote

The city of Minneapolis is finalizing cannabis zoning regulations, as the state moves toward opening its first non-tribal dispensaries next year.

The council is expected to vote on a set of rules Thursday, which will help clarify where and how dispensaries and other weed businesses can set up shop. Here are some things to know about those potential rules.

Will cannabis dispensaries be allowed near schools?

Under the proposed regulations, there will be a 300-foot buffer between dispensaries and K-12 schools. That is the same buffer mandated for liquor stores. It is also the same distance St. Paul adopted earlier this year.

For reference, a Minneapolis city block is anywhere from 330 to 660 feet long.

How many dispensaries will be allowed in Minneapolis?

Under the state’s cannabis law, a city with the population of Minneapolis will have to allow a minimum of 34 licenses. The city will not be issuing licenses. That authority lies with the state of Minnesota.

The state also issues social equity licenses, which are targeted at qualified people who’ve faced past harms because of the over-prosecution of marijuana laws.

What kind of cannabis businesses will be located in the city?

The city’s proposed cannabis business zoning rules include regulations that will apply to all 13 license types offered by the state. That includes businesses that will grow, sell and deliver cannabis products.

While residents are allowed to grow marijuana for personal use, the city’s zoning regulations forbid home-retail businesses. However, a cannabis event planning business can be located in a private residence.

City officials say there are 543 businesses in Minneapolis that are registered with the state as sellers of lower-potency hemp edibles. They say 33 of those businesses told the city they intended to seek state licenses to become dispensaries.

Council member Aurin Chowdhury says she wants to make sure these locally-owned businesses are able to get dispensary licenses.

“One of my intentions is to ensure that we have local owners and operators and shield [them] from a large corporate takeover from multi-state dispensaries,” she said.

What kinds of restrictions will be placed on these businesses?

The city will not allow any outdoor commercial growing facilities, including greenhouses and hoop houses. Growers will have to keep their operations fully contained indoors and will have to submit odor mitigation plans.

Growers will also have to follow the city’s existing noise standards. Sellers have to keep it indoors, save for special events.

What is not covered by this set of zoning regulations?

Zoning only dictates where businesses can be located and establishes the standards businesses must comply with.

These regulations do not enforce laws on where people can smoke or ingest cannabis-based products, nor do they enforce indoor clean air restrictions.

MPR News reporter Cari Spencer contributed reporting.