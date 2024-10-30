Snowplow comes to the rescue, after semi tips and spills corn along Minnesota highway

Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
A snowplow removed spilled corn from a highway
Crews used a snowplow to remove corn that spilled along U.S. Highway 52 north of Rochester on Wednesday morning.
Minnesota Department of Transportation

There may be snow for plowing in parts of the region on Thursday — but on Wednesday, it was spilled corn that needed clearing from a southern Minnesota highway.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said crews used a snowplow to clear that spill after a truck overturned on a freeway on-ramp.

It happened along U.S. Highway 52 just north of Rochester. MnDOT said a truck rounding the on-ramp from 75th Street Northwest onto southbound Highway 52 tipped over and spilled its cargo of corn.

The southbound lanes reopened at about 10:30 a.m., after a closure of several hours during the morning commute.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash.