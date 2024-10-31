Love is Blind’s Minneapolis season to start on Valentine’s Day in 2025

With snow on Halloween, the cold winter is encroaching on Minnesota life. But we will have a brief respite soon, with the heat — or hot mess — of Love is Blind’s Minneapolis season to warm us up.

In a social post on Wednesday, Netflix confirmed the season will launch on Feb. 14.

The news was also revealed during the reality show’s reunion episode, released the same day, marking the end of a drama-filled seventh season which featured marriage-minded singles (or folks who claimed to be, anyway) from the Washington, D.C., area.

Three cast members from the Minneapolis season were introduced during the episode, but only by first name: Brittany, Alex and Joey.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

Netflix advertises Love is Blind as a “social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.” It offers a perspective on whether love can be blind, or if a sight-unseen love is even a worthwhile pursuit.

The show has built an international following, expanding to other countries like Sweden, Japan, Mexico, etc.

In the Twin Cities, fans were hyped when Love is Blind production was spotted around Minneapolis and surrounding areas last winter. A Facebook group formed to share updates on filming; TikToks abounded with perspectives. In interviews with MPR News, people expressed interest in what they may recognize of Minneapolis and its dating pool.

“It’s such a small community. It’s not like a major city, but it’s also not a small town. So you kind of see the same people over and over, and it’s a small bar scene,” said Alex, one of the Minneapolis cast members, during the reunion episode.