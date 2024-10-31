Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Reverb - News for Young Adults
Feven Gerezgiher

Love is Blind’s Minneapolis season to start on Valentine’s Day in 2025

Three people seated in audience
Three Minnesotans appeared on the reunion episode of Love is Blind's seventh season released on Wednesday as a teaser for their season, which will launch on Valentine's Day 2025. The three cast members were identified only by first name: Alex, Brittany and Joey. This is a photo of the Netflix episode as displayed on MPR News reporter Feven Gerezgiher's laptop screen.
Feven Gerezgiher | MPR News

With snow on Halloween, the cold winter is encroaching on Minnesota life. But we will have a brief respite soon, with the heat — or hot mess — of Love is Blind’s Minneapolis season to warm us up. 

In a social post on Wednesday, Netflix confirmed the season will launch on Feb. 14.  

The news was also revealed during the reality show’s reunion episode, released the same day, marking the end of a drama-filled seventh season which featured marriage-minded singles (or folks who claimed to be, anyway) from the Washington, D.C., area.  

Three cast members from the Minneapolis season were introduced during the episode, but only by first name: Brittany, Alex and Joey. 

Netflix advertises Love is Blind as a “social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.” It offers a perspective on whether love can be blind, or if a sight-unseen love is even a worthwhile pursuit. 

The show has built an international following, expanding to other countries like Sweden, Japan, Mexico, etc. 

In the Twin Cities, fans were hyped when Love is Blind production was spotted around Minneapolis and surrounding areas last winter. A Facebook group formed to share updates on filming; TikToks abounded with perspectives. In interviews with MPR News, people expressed interest in what they may recognize of Minneapolis and its dating pool.  

“It’s such a small community. It’s not like a major city, but it’s also not a small town. So you kind of see the same people over and over, and it’s a small bar scene,” said Alex, one of the Minneapolis cast members, during the reunion episode.