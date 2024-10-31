Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Weather and Climate News
Andrew Krueger
Updated:

Rain changing to snow in Twin Cities, Duluth for Halloween. What you need to know

Halloween light up decorations.
A house with Halloween decorations in Stillwater has a light cover of snow from overnight snowfall on Halloween in 2023.
Erin Warhol | MPR News 2023

It’s shaping up to be a frightful forecast for Halloween across much of Minnesota as rain is likely to change over to snow — possibly heavy at times — from the Twin Cities north to Duluth.

The transition from rain to snow was underway before sunrise in southwest Minnesota, where Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed some accumulation on grassy areas. Roads appeared to be mainly wet, as pavement temperatures remain above freezing.

The changeover will spread north and east. Winter weather advisories go into effect Thursday morning from McLeod, Sibley and Le Sueur counties northeast through most of the Twin Cities metro area and along the Interstate 35 corridor to Pine City, Cloquet and the Twin Ports. Those advisories run through the afternoon.

The National Weather Service said the advisory areas could see 2 to 4 inches of snow with locally higher amounts.

Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible in some areas. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible, which could “enhance snow rates further,” the weather service said.

Northwest Wisconsin is also under a winter weather advisory from Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

The rain and snow will be accompanied by gusty winds and falling temperatures. The precipitation is expected to largely end before trick-or-treaters head out Thursday evening.

Find forecast updates on MPR Weather’s Updraft blog.

Here’s how to keep tabs on forecasts, travel conditions and flight updates.

Forecast updates

A child started sledding after the heavy snowfall
Kids take advantage of fresh snow on a sledding hill in Minneapolis in November 2022.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News file

Travel conditions

These state transportation departments offer live updates on road conditions and crashes:

For bus and light rail riders in the Twin Cities, Metro Transit offers weather-related updates on its Metro Transit and Metro Transit Alerts X accounts, as well as on its website.

Flight updates

If you’re planning to fly out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport or another airport around the region — or if you are expecting visitors to arrive by plane — airports offer flight status updates online: