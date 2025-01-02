Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Minnesota News
MPR News Staff

Million-dollar Minnesota Lottery prize goes unclaimed, is forfeited to the state

The top of a Minnesota Lottery raffle ticket
The Minnesota Lottery says one of two $1 million winners from its Jan. 1, 2024 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle drawing went unclaimed.
Minnesota Lottery

Minnesota Lottery officials say no one stepped forward to claim a million-dollar prize before it expired on New Year’s Eve.

It was for a winning ticket in last year’s Minnesota Millionaire Raffle — a drawing that took place on Jan. 1, 2024.

The person holding one of the two million-dollar tickets — sold at Coborn’s grocery store in Delano — had a one-year window to claim the prize, but did not. That prize is now forfeited and goes into the state of Minnesota’s general fund.

Ahead of the deadline, lottery officials had said it was unusual for a prize that large to go unclaimed — but not unprecedented.

Nearly $18 million in prizes went unclaimed in 2023, though most of those were for lesser amounts. Tickets can be lost, or people may not know they’ve won — though the lottery said it has a “robust campaign to report unclaimed prizes” at retail locations and on the lottery’s website.

Meanwhile, two new million-dollar-winning tickets were announced Wednesday for this year’s Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. They were sold at Bill’s Superette in Nowthen and at a Casey’s General Store in Tracy.

Find this year’s winning numbers here.