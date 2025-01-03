Bundle up: Minnesota Ice Castles display opening for the season

The annual Ice Castles display is back in the Twin Cities and will open for the season on Friday evening at its new location: the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

In addition to the frozen towers, caverns and slides, this winter’s event will include an ice river and nightly fire shows against the icy backdrop.

Ice builders had to navigate unusually warm weather in December, though temperatures have now taken a turn toward more-seasonable readings.

Organizers of winter activities all across Minnesota are hoping that the cold weather sticks around after unusually warm conditions forced the cancellation or shortening of many events last winter.

If you plan to visit the Ice Castles this weekend, bundle up as temperatures will be in the teens across southern Minnesota.

Ice Castles will be generally be open Thursdays through Tuesdays this season. As of Friday, tickets are being sold through Feb. 17.

Tickets range from $12-$24, and people can reserve 30-minute entry windows. Find more information on the event website.

Ice Castles visitors can enter the Fairgrounds off Hoyt Avenue at Gate 3, and park for free in the Robin Lot.