Duluth News
Dan Kraker
Duluth

Beargrease sled dog race postponed until March because of lack of snow

Musher crosses finish line.
Ero Wallin crosses the finish line at the 2022 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Grand Portage, Minn., coming in fourth.
Courtesy of Root River Photography

The 40th running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, originally scheduled for later this month along the North Shore of Lake Superior, has been postponed until March because of unsafe trail conditions.

Race officials say that assessments of the 300-mile trail, which stretches from just north of Duluth to Grand Portage, found insufficient snow and icy terrain that creates hazardous conditions for mushers and their sled dogs.

“Safety is our number one priority,” said Mike Keyport, President of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Board. “After thoroughly evaluating the trail and exploring alternate routes, we determined that postponing the race is the best option to ensure the safety and well-being of the dogs, mushers, and everyone involved.”

The Beargrease had been scheduled for Jan. 28. It will now be held on March 2.

It’s the second northern Minnesota sled dog race that’s been postponed this winter due to poor trail conditions, caused by recent rains and warm temperatures and the lack of recent snowfall.

The Gunflint Mail Run, a 65-mile race originally scheduled for Jan. 11, has also been postponed, likely until February.

This marks the second consecutive year the two races have been impacted by poor weather conditions. Last year both races were canceled. The Beargrease was also canceled because of a lack of snow in 2007 and again in 2012.

The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon was founded in 1980. It honors the legacy of John Beargrease, an Anishinaabe man who delivered mail by dog sled along Lake Superior’s rugged coastline in the late 1800s.

The marathon is a qualifying race for the famed Iditarod sled dog race in Alaska. There are also several shorter events.

Beargrease organizers say the later race date should allow for improved conditions, with additional snowfall anticipated later this winter.

“We are optimistic that by moving the race to March 2, we will be able to host an event that upholds the tradition and standards of the Beargrease,” Keyport said.