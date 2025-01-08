Can Minnesota lawmakers find common ground on energy issues? Some think so

It wasn't uncommon in the last two years at the Minnesota Capitol to hear DFL lawmakers and climate advocates use words like “historic” and “transformative” to describe legislation aimed at speeding up the state’s shift to clean energy.

In the last biennium, the DFL-controlled Legislature passed a slate of bills promoting carbon-free power, electric vehicles and energy-efficient homes.

Then came the November election, when voters ended the DFL trifecta in Minnesota and sent a divided Legislature to the state Capitol.

The balance of power remains uncertain, and it’s not clear how those climate actions will fare under a divided state government. But some legislators think the two parties may be able to find common ground on some energy issues.

“I think there was a sense around Minnesota that they want us to work together a little more, look for opportunities for bipartisanship,” said Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, who chaired the Senate Energy, Utilities, Environment and Climate Committee for the past two years. “I do think those opportunities are there on energy.”

Frentz said he thinks there are opportunities for Republicans and Democrats to work together on making sure energy is reliable and affordable, as utilities try to keep up with growing electricity use for homes, appliances, vehicles and data centers.

“One of the messages voters sent is that they're very worried about costs of living, and energy costs are part of that, especially if you believe the projections that energy demand in Minnesota is going to double,” he said. “That's very significant.”

High-voltage transmission lines, part of the CapX2020 project, tower over I-94 near Clearwater, Minn. on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Ben Hovland | MPR News

At a Dec. 5 legislative preview event sponsored by Clean Energy Economy Minnesota (CEEM), an industry-led nonprofit, other key lawmakers discussed some energy issues where they might find bipartisan agreement.

One is the state's moratorium on new nuclear power plants, adopted in the 1990s. Some lawmakers want to lift the ban, or at least pay for a study of advanced nuclear reactors, which are smaller and more mobile than traditional nuclear power plants.

“When you look at a moratorium, that is a pretty firm ‘no’ when it comes to what is the planning, what is the possibility?” said Rep. Chris Swedzinski, the lead Republican on the House energy committee. Republicans are set to have a one-seat advantage in the House.

Swedzinski, R-Ghent, said Minnesota could lose out on economic opportunities to its neighbors by not being open to new technology.

“If we believe we do things better in Minnesota — which I believe we do in certain areas — that we should make sure that that nuclear plant when it's built — because it will be — it's not 30 feet on the other side of a state line, just so that we can feel better about ourselves,” he said.

Nuclear energy may not emit greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change, but not all lawmakers welcome it.

The Xcel Energy nuclear generating plant near Monticello, Minn. is pictured on Friday, March 24, 2023. Ben Hovland | MPR News

State Rep. Patty Acomb chaired the House Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee for the past two years. At the CEEM event, she pointed out challenges with nuclear, including the storage of spent fuel and a recent leak of radioactive water at the Monticello nuclear plant.

“We remember the problems that nuclear energy can bring,” said Acomb, DFL-Minnetonka. “It may be carbon free, but by no means is it clean.” Still, Acomb said while she’s not ready to lift the moratorium, she's open to having conversations about nuclear energy.

Some of the energy policies that passed under the DFL-controlled Legislature could come under scrutiny, including a law requiring that Minnesota utilities provide 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040.

Frentz, who was the bill's Senate author, doesn't think Republicans will try to overturn it. He says they may try to clarify whether certain types of energy, such as biomass, qualify as renewable.

“We want to make smart decisions about decarbonizing, and we're open to those discussions,” he said. “But as far as the 2040 goal of renewable energy, I think that'll stand.”

Another area where lawmakers could agree is supporting energy efficiency. Amid what looks to be an acrimonious session, saving costs could be one subject where all political sides can agree.

During the CEEM event, Acomb said as Minnesota works to become carbon-free, lawmakers should look for ways to help people reduce their energy bills.

“I will say I have solar panels on my house. I drive an electric car. I just installed an air source heat pump,” she said. “There are a lot of ways that we as energy consumers can reduce our need to buy more energy from our utilities.”