Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press

Vikings wild-card playoff game rescheduled in Arizona due to California wildfires

man lays on turf with football
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold reacts after being sacked for a safety by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young during the second half of an NFL football game on Oct. 24 in Inglewood, Calif.
Mark J. Terrill | AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday, a rematch of the Rams’ 30-20 victory on Oct. 24. The game was moved to Glendale, Ariz., because of wildfires in Southern California.

The Vikings won 14 games, the most by a wild-card team in NFL history, but couldn’t knock off Detroit in the regular-season finale to secure the NFC North title and No. 1 seed. The Rams won the NFC West for the fourth time under coach Sean McVay.

The NFL said the decision was made after consulting with public officials, the participating teams, and the players’ union.