Vikings wild-card playoff game rescheduled in Arizona due to California wildfires

The Los Angeles Rams will play the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday, a rematch of the Rams’ 30-20 victory on Oct. 24. The game was moved to Glendale, Ariz., because of wildfires in Southern California.

The Vikings won 14 games, the most by a wild-card team in NFL history, but couldn’t knock off Detroit in the regular-season finale to secure the NFC North title and No. 1 seed. The Rams won the NFC West for the fourth time under coach Sean McVay.

The NFL said the decision was made after consulting with public officials, the participating teams, and the players’ union.