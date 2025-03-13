Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minneapolis News
MPR News Staff

Minneapolis will pay $450,000 in attorneys fees from Pro-Life Action Ministries lawsuit

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

The City of Minneapolis will pay $450,000 in attorneys fees associated with a lawsuit filed by an anti-abortion group. On Thursday the Minneapolis City Council signed off on the agreement to pay the attorneys at the Thomas More Society, which represented Pro-Life Action Ministries.

In 2022, the city passed an ordinance creating a so-called buffer zone around clinics that provide abortions. Pro-Life Action Ministries, which deployed “sidewalk counselors” outside the Planned Parenthood office in Uptown sued the city in 2023 saying the ordinance was an unconstitutional violation of free speech and freedom of religion.  

In 2024 the city council softened the ordinance after a court judgment was filed in favor of the plaintiffs.