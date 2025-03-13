Minneapolis will pay $450,000 in attorneys fees from Pro-Life Action Ministries lawsuit

The City of Minneapolis will pay $450,000 in attorneys fees associated with a lawsuit filed by an anti-abortion group. On Thursday the Minneapolis City Council signed off on the agreement to pay the attorneys at the Thomas More Society, which represented Pro-Life Action Ministries.

In 2022, the city passed an ordinance creating a so-called buffer zone around clinics that provide abortions. Pro-Life Action Ministries, which deployed “sidewalk counselors” outside the Planned Parenthood office in Uptown sued the city in 2023 saying the ordinance was an unconstitutional violation of free speech and freedom of religion.

In 2024 the city council softened the ordinance after a court judgment was filed in favor of the plaintiffs.