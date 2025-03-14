Former 3M property in Hubbard County will become a wildlife management area

Used as a resort by 3M for many years, the land on Mantrap Lake in Hubbard County, will be transferred to the state Department of Natural Resources later this year. A partnership formed between the Minnesota Land Trust and Northern Waters Land Trust acquired the land. Both organizations deem the land “ecologically significant.”

Ruurd Schoolderman, the Minnesota land trust program manager, said the purchase took two years to complete.

“The Department of Natural Resources will manage it as a wildlife management area,” he said. “And once it’s transferred, it will become open to the public to recreate on, as well as to hunt on. So, it will be returned to the general public for their enjoyment.“

Annie Knight, northern waters land trust executive director, said the lake is part of the larger Big Sand Watershed.

“It’s not every day that you get to protect 449 acres of land and 6 miles of untouched shoreline on one of the most spectacular lakes in Minnesota,” she said. “So, we’re very excited to be protecting the property for public access and future generations.”

Knight said their goal is to protect 75 percent of the land within the watershed. And she said with this purchase they are within 10 percent of reaching it.

Two land trusts have purchased a former 3M resort and will hand the land over to the Minnesota DNR later this year. The land will become a wildlife management area. Courtesy of Northern Waters Land Trust and Minnesota Land Trust

Schoolderman said the remaining land being targeted is comprised of private land owners.

“We have various grant programs in place that allow us to pay for conservation easements or to do fee title acquisitions if people are interested in selling land so it can be protected,” he said. “We love to hear from landowners that are interested in either considering a conservation easement or selling their land for protection and working with them to make that a reality.”

Mantrap Lake covers 1,618 acres and reaches a depth of 68 feet. It is home to an abundance of wildlife plants and animals. Before selling their portion 3M operated a retreat center there for almost 60 years.