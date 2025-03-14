Record warmth, severe thunderstorms and snow — all in the next 24 hours

A very impressive spring storm is pumping record warmth ahead of it and creating a severe storm threat later Friday. Rain will turn to snow Friday night into Saturday.

Stormy 36 hours ahead after record warmth

Temperatures more typical of late May will push into southern Minnesota Friday afternoon, breaking records and setting the stage for a potentially stormy evening.

Highs Friday will be in the 70s across southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities record high for the date is 73 degrees, set in 2012.

Forecast highs Friday National Weather Service

These temperatures are made 3 to 4 times more likely due to human-made climate change, according to a rapid attribution analysis from Climate Central’s Climate Shift Index. We have never hit 75 degrees or higher this early in the Twin Cities and that’s entirely possible Friday.

Climate shift index from Climate Central, a rapid attribution analysis of climate change's impact on Friday's temperatures Climate Central

After a warm afternoon, the focus shifts quickly to a potential severe thunderstorm threat for southern Minnesota. A slight risk (level 2 of 5) is forecast for southeastern Minnesota Friday evening.

The main threats are from damaging winds and large hail. The greater tornado threat is southeast of Minnesota.

Severe weather outlook for Friday into Friday night National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

Storms will pop Friday evening in Iowa and lift north and northeast into southern Minnesota. While most storms will weaken, some could remain strong to severe, producing large hail and damaging winds.

Forecast simulated radar 7 a.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday College of DuPage weather lab

Colder air will begin to wrap into the western and northern side of the storm overnight Friday and into Saturday. Rain will turn to potentially freezing rain in northwestern Minnesota and then to snow Friday night and Saturday morning.

Eastern Minnesota likely won’t be cold enough for snow until late Saturday when much of the moisture will be exiting the region.

Forecast precipitation and type 2 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

A winter storm watch is posted for western Minnesota Friday night through Saturday night:

Winter storm watch for western Minnesota 12 a.m. Saturday through 12 a.m. Sunday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Western Minnesota is still favored for the best chance of significant snowfall. Near-blizzard conditions are possible in western and especially northwestern Minnesota Saturday as wind gusts approach 50 mph or greater.

Forecast snowfall through Saturday night National Weather Service

Preceding any snowfall, northwestern and western Minnesota could see an icy coating Friday night into early Saturday up to one-tenth of an inch.

Forecast ice potential Friday night into early Saturday National Weather Service

Temperatures will fall through the day Saturday and lead to a chilly but sunny Sunday. Highs will be in the 30s and 20s Sunday before warming up again Monday.

We’re watching a system that could deliver more rain and snow midweek next week. Heavy snow could fall in the region Tuesday night into Wednesday.