Four strings, infinite joy: T.H.U.G. is a ukulele group with a name to remember

“Purple Rain” isn’t commonly considered for acoustic covers, but that didn’t stop the Two Harbors Ukulele Group.

Also known as T.H.U.G., the group’s repertoire is over 400 songs and growing. The vast, ukulele-focused repertoire includes hits from the 1940s, 1960s, originals and more.

Their rendition of Prince’s iconic song gives it an air of bluegrass. Like many of the group’s covers, it’s just plain fun.

The group was founded in 2010 by Al Anderson. Around that time, there was a nationwide resurgence of ukulele interest. Anderson remembers places tacking on the “U.G” to their initials to create D.U.G. (the Dallas Ukulele Group) or MUGs (Mansfield Ukulele Group).

“I started thinking, ‘well, if we were to do that, it would be T.H.U.G. And that’s why we started the group, because we had the name,” Anderson said. “We needed a good group to go along with it.”

Since then, the group has grown to some 25 musicians lending vocals and playing a whole range of instruments alongside — always — the ukulele.

Two Harbors Ukulele Group, also known as T.H.U.G. rehearses in the basement of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church on March 8. Anika Besst | MPR News

A passion for community and music

The group’s average age is roughly 68, according to Dale Moe, T.H.U.G.’s general manager. Many members are in their 50s and 60s, with the oldest member being 83 years old. He took up the ukulele at age 78.

The group keeps busy. T.H.U.G. had about 40 performances last year bringing music to schools, senior living facilities, festivals and breweries, to name a few. For 2025, they are already booked for 26 performances, but will probably tally nearly two times that.

“We have fun here, and that’s why we are who we are,” Anderson said. “We have a lot of players, people in the group, who heard us, saw how much fun we were having, and just decided I want to be a part of that.”

T.H.U.G. doesn’t turn anyone away. Some players have a history in music from teaching, playing in bands or studying it in school, but many picked up the ukulele as their first instrument.

“Nobody is in it for themselves. Nobody is trying to prove anything,” Anderson said. “We are all thrilled whenever somebody has any kind of a breakthrough or does a good job. It’s like family.”

That celebratory bubble travels with them from venue to venue. Dave Rossetter has been with the group since the beginning when he saw Anderson’s ad in the paper.

“Ukuleles are happy instruments. You know, I sit and look at the crowds, and nobody’s out there feeling bad or wanting to leave, and so it’s been a joy,” Rossetter said.

Many performers love playing at senior living facilities, where residents sometimes get up and dance. Bass player Steve Smith loves to see them light up with recognition of classics from decades ago.

“I like to tell people, we’re a bunch of septuagenarians that play music for octogenarians,” Smith said, laughing. “We play at nursing homes and assisted living places a lot, and that’s really rewarding in a whole different way.”

The Two Harbors Iron Ore Docks on Lake Superior on March 8. Anika Besst | MPR News

Nestled blocks away from Superior

The group converts the basement of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church into rehearsal space a few times a month. The quaint church is just half a mile from the Two Harbors iron ore docks.

Bins of art supplies, a fake plant and stacked chairs are pushed against the basement wall. A dozen microphone stands are sprinkled around, allowing for trios and solos to be heard amongst the instruments. Amps for leading ukulele and a bass sit at the ready.

In a nod to modernity, the group has adopted an iPad and tablet system instead of paper sheet music — something they’ve used for about six years.

“Before that, it was paper. And you had to have a notebook that was eight inches deep,” Moe said.

Despite knowing hundreds of songs, they keep refining them. Anderson pauses rehearsal to offer feedback post-run and often directs them to try a particular measure again. For them, there is a dedication to not only the joy, but also the craft.

Two Harbors Ukulele Group, or T.H.U.G., general manager, Dale Moe, and his wife Brenda Moe during rehearsal on March 8. Anika Besst | MPR News

What’s good? Ask Dale

T.H.U.G. has been a part of many of the players’ lives for years. It has required them to pitch in, setting up before rehearsal or helping with artistic decisions like song suggestions or arrangements. It brings an eclectic air to their repertoire, says Rossetter. But playing has ignited a far more personal connection for him.

“It’s my friend at home,” Rossetter says about his ukulele. “You know, if there’s a commercial, I’m playing my uke.”

It’s personal for Moe too. He has written original songs for the group including “What’s Good,” about every reason life offers you to smile. This especially resonates with him, since now it has become a family affair.

Moe’s wife Brenda has become a groupmate, providing arrangements, playing and offering the occasional dance, and their grandson has joined behind the scenes learning sound mixing.

“My wife never played an instrument and she said, ‘I think I could learn how to play that.’” Dale taught her how to play and he said that one month later, she joined the group.

“She’s actually amped with her ukulele because she practices. I don’t, she does. She may humiliate me into doing it sometimes.”

A reminder that learning never stops, especially with friends.

T.H.U.G.’s calendar of events can be found on their website, along with information about the Silver Creek international ukulele carnival in August.