Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Updraft® - Minnesota Weather News
Mandy Thalhuber

Mixed bag of weather expected for Saturday: blizzard, winter storm and high wind warnings

Breezy winds, accumulating snow and falling temperatures

Blizzard warning, winter storm warning, wind advisories
Blizzard warning, winter storm warning, wind advisories
NOAA via Pivotal Weather

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

A spring storm system continues to bring a myriad of weather conditions, including blizzard warnings, gusty winds, freezing rain, heavy rain, and accumulating snow. Numerous warnings remain in effect in Minnesota as this powerful system moves through.

Record warmth yesterday, then a blizzard just 12 hours later — only in Minnesota.

The powerful storm system tracks through the Great Lakes region Saturday. As cooler air wraps around the system, accumulating snowfall is spreading across the western and northern parts of the state.

Potential snowfall
Potential snowfall
National Weather Service

As rain transitions to snow, freezing rain is possible, primarily in northwestern and western Minnesota, where ice accumulation could range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

Potential ice accumulations
Potential ice accumulations
National Weather Service

Northwesterly winds sustained at 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, will make travel difficult in areas under a blizzard warning. Falling snow and breezy winds could lead to near white-out conditions.

Wind speed and direction for Saturday
Wind speed and direction for Saturday
NOAA via College of DuPage Weather

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout Saturday, with afternoon temperatures in the 20s across central and northwestern Minnesota and the 30s in eastern and southern areas.

Saturday afternoon temperatures
Saturday afternoon temperatures
National Weather Service

As the system winds down Saturday night, winds will decrease and accumulating snow will end.

Low temperatures Saturday night will fall into the single digits and teens in northern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities will dip into the 20s. Areas with a fresh snowpack will experience slightly cooler temperatures.

Lows for Saturday night
Lows for Saturday night
National Weather Service

By Sunday morning, wind chills will be at or below zero for central and northern Minnesota, a significant drop compared to our recent temperatures.

Wind chill forecast for Sunday morning
Wind chill forecast for Sunday morning
National Weather Service

Sunshine and high pressure will return on Sunday, bringing temperatures in the 30s and 40s. By Monday, temperatures will climb into the 60s, melting the snowpack ahead of the next spring storm, which is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures Sunday through Monday
Temperatures Sunday through Monday
NOAA via College of DuPage Weather