Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
St. Paul News
Peter Cox

St. Paul, Minnesota Wild look for state help in Xcel Energy Center renovation

Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.
Tim Nelson | MPR News 2013

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

The Xcel Energy Center was built in downtown St. Paul in 2000, as a way to draw an NHL expansion team to Minnesota.

It worked, opening the door for the Minnesota Wild.

But a quarter-century after it opened, St. Paul city leaders and Wild executives say it is time for the city-owned arena and adjoining facilities to get a renovation.

“Our goal is to renovate not only the Xcel Energy Center, but the Roy Wilkins Auditorium that’s right next to it, as well as the RiverCentre,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said. “In a way that has the power, the potential to take what’s currently a $383 million economic impact every year and increase that by $100 million a year."

The project is estimated to cost $769 million. The Wild, St. Paul and Ramsey County plan to cover about half of that.

Mayor Melvin Carter and others will ask the state Legislature to pick up around $397 million of the project cost.

The project would include updates to the arena’s HVAC systems, security and accessibility, seating, and new street-level, public-facing bars and restaurants that Carter said will help bring people to the arena before, during and after events.

In addition to the Wild, the Minnesota Frost women’s professional hockey team plays at the arena. It also hosts concerts from artists like Billie Eilish and Janet Jackson, comedy shows and other events.

Carter acknowledges that the state is facing a tighter budget outlook going forward, but he said there is some flexibility in the request.

“There’s options that could include actually releasing the bonds in later years, because obviously would take a significant amount of time,” he said. “But it would be helpful to have the appropriations now so that we’d know that we have a project, and we can start planning the multi-year work that it requires.”

Carter and others will present their request to the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee Thursday and a Senate committee next week.