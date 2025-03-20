Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minnesota News
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Propane leak prompts highway closure, evacuations in Rosemount

Traffic moves along a four-lane highway
Northbound traffic on U.S. Highway 52 in Rosemount is reduced to one lane on Thursday, as crews continue to work in the area of a propane pipeline leak from the previous day. The leak caused a full closure of the busy highway for several hours on Wednesday.
Minnesota Department of Transportation

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

A propane leak in Rosemount on Wednesday caused an hours-long shutdown of busy U.S. Highway 52, and led to two families being evacuated from their homes.

As of Thursday morning, the highway linking the Twin Cities and Rochester was back open — but reduced to one lane northbound as crews continued to work in the area.

According to a news release from city officials, Rosemount police and fire crews responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a substance leak near the highway, south of the County Road 42 exit. 

Crews traced it back to a propane pipeline owned by the nearby Flint Hills Refinery. They shut down the four-lane highway in both directions between County Road 42 and County Road 46, and evacuated two families from nearby homes as a precaution. 

State and local officials and refinery crews isolated the line and started cleanup work. City officials said crews deployed an air monitoring system and a drone to survey the area.

Rosemount police said the leak was contained by 9:15 p.m., and the highway reopened around 11:30 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

Gov. Tim Walz said in a social media post that he was briefed on the incident.

“I’m glad to hear that everyone is safe,” Walz wrote. “Thank you to the first responders and state agencies who responded to evacuate homes in the area and are investigating to find the exact location of the leak.” 

The City of Rosemount said crews are continuing to monitor the area.