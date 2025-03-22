Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Politics and Government News
Dan Kraker
Duluth

Fate of Duluth lab unclear amid reports of possible closure of EPA’s research arm

water and ice frozen
Ice-covered rocks glisten under the golden light as steam rises from the surface of Lake Superior at Kelsey Beach on Feb. 17 in Two Harbors, Minn.
Kerem Yucel | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

There’s uncertainty surrounding the future of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency research lab with deep roots in Duluth, after a report this week that the Trump administration plans to close the agency’s research arm.

The New York Times reported the agency plans to fire as many as 1,155 scientists — up to 75 percent of the staff who work for the EPA’s Office of Research and Development. That includes the Duluth lab, located across the road from Lake Superior on the far northeastern end of town.

Science Committee Democratic staff in the U.S. House confirmed the reporting, and shared a portion of the proposed mass layoff plan known as a “reduction in force,” that said the agency planned to eliminate the research office.

What that means for the Duluth lab, which became a part of the U.S. EPA in 1970, remains unclear. Asked about the facility’s future, an EPA spokesperson said the agency “is taking exciting steps as we enter the next phase of organizational improvements.”

“We are committed to enhancing our ability to deliver clean air, water and land for all Americans. While no decisions have been made yet, we are actively listening to employees at all levels to gather ideas on how to better fulfill agency statutory obligations, increase efficiency and ensure the EPA is as up-to-date and effective as ever.”

The laboratory is a national leader in researching environmental toxicology and studying the effects of stressors on freshwater resources, including pesticides, bacteria and land use changes on the Great Lakes.

“That laboratory has an amazing history,” said Carl Richards, who directed the lab from 2005 to 2015. “All of the states in the union utilize the water quality criteria that came out of that lab.”

In 2021, according to the EPA, the lab employed more than 130 people, and contributed $15 million to the local economy in wages, grants and contracts.

Richards said the lab competes against universities around the country to recruit top scientists to the region.

“That’s why it has such an international reputation for being one of the best laboratories for freshwater toxicology and environmental assessment in the world, which is really amazing for a somewhat out of the way place like Duluth.”

During a visit to Duluth Friday, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said while the possible closure of the lab is strictly rumor at this point, she said closing the facility would be damaging to the country.

“You’ve got to believe in science. And what bothers me is if our government stops believing in science, then what do we have, are we supposed to just look at Elon Musk tweets? I don’t think that’s what should guide us.”