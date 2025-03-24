Xcel Energy wants to store more spent fuel at Prairie Island nuclear plant. Public hearings are this week

Public hearings are planned this week on a request by Xcel to store more nuclear waste at the southeastern Minnesota plant.

Xcel Energy wants to extend the life of its Prairie Island nuclear plant by 20 years and continue operating the plant into the 2050s. It’s requesting to store an additional 34 casks of spent fuel at the site. Dry casks for storing spent fuel can be up to 14 feet long and can weigh up to 150 tons.

Xcel has said continuing to operate its nuclear generators in Minnesota is critical to its plan to deliver carbon-free electricity. But spent fuel storage has a history of controversy at the plant near Red Wing, which is just 700 yards from the Prairie Island Indian Community.

Despite decades of debate, the federal government still hasn’t come up with a permanent storage solution for nuclear waste.

An environmental review found that potential impacts to humans and the environment from the additional waste storage are likely to be minimal.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission scheduled an online public hearing for Monday night and an in-person hearing will be held tomorrow Tuesday in Red Wing.