MPR News Staff

Minnesota, 20 other states file motion to stop U.S. Department of Education closure

Keith Ellison
Attorney General of Minnesota Keith Ellison answers a question during the State Attorneys General Association meeting, Nov. 15, 2023, in Boston.
Charles Krupa | AP

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Monday the state filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the closure of the U.S. Department of Education.

The move is part of a lawsuit with 20 other attorneys general filed after President Donald Trump announced plans to reduce the department’s workforce by 50 percent. Ellison says the court order is an attempt to stop mass layoffs and transfer of services at the education department.

Trump last week filed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, saying it isn't necessary and hasn't improved student outcomes.

States filing motions include Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, Wisconsin, Vermont and the District of Columbia.