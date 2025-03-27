Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Transportation
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Amtrak bringing in replacement rail cars, will resume Borealis train service

amtrak train
Passengers came to St. Paul's Union Depot on May 21, 2024, for the launch of the new Amtrak Borealis train between the Twin Cities and Chicago.
Anika Besst | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Amtrak says train service on its Borealis passenger rail line between St. Paul to Chicago will resume in part on Thursday, and in full on Friday, after being temporarily replaced with buses.

The switch to buses for Wednesday’s scheduled trips, as well as Thursday’s eastbound service, happened after crews found corrosion in several rail cars during a routine inspection.

In response, Amtrak pulled its Horizon cars from the Borealis line and other lines using them, including the Hiawatha, Downeaster and Amtrak Cascades lines. For the Borealis line, that meant a switch to bus service.

But in an update, Amtrak said it’s now bringing in replacement cars — a different kind of rail car — that will allow Borealis train service to resume. Thursday’s westbound train from Chicago to St. Paul will run as normal — with the replacement cars. Train service in both directions will resume on Friday.

A spokesperson said passengers who booked business class tickets will be refunded the difference from the coach class price, because the replacement cars don’t support a business class.

The Empire Builder train — which also runs between St. Paul and Chicago on its longer route — continues to operate as usual. It does not use the recalled Horizon cars.

Horizon cars have been in service on Amtrak trains for nearly 40 years. According to the company, just over 100 Horizon cars, built by Bombardier, were added to Amtrak’s fleet between 1988 and 1990.