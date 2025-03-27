Amtrak bringing in replacement rail cars, will resume Borealis train service

Amtrak says train service on its Borealis passenger rail line between St. Paul to Chicago will resume in part on Thursday, and in full on Friday, after being temporarily replaced with buses.

The switch to buses for Wednesday’s scheduled trips, as well as Thursday’s eastbound service, happened after crews found corrosion in several rail cars during a routine inspection.

In response, Amtrak pulled its Horizon cars from the Borealis line and other lines using them, including the Hiawatha, Downeaster and Amtrak Cascades lines. For the Borealis line, that meant a switch to bus service.

But in an update, Amtrak said it’s now bringing in replacement cars — a different kind of rail car — that will allow Borealis train service to resume. Thursday’s westbound train from Chicago to St. Paul will run as normal — with the replacement cars. Train service in both directions will resume on Friday.

A spokesperson said passengers who booked business class tickets will be refunded the difference from the coach class price, because the replacement cars don’t support a business class.

The Empire Builder train — which also runs between St. Paul and Chicago on its longer route — continues to operate as usual. It does not use the recalled Horizon cars.

Horizon cars have been in service on Amtrak trains for nearly 40 years. According to the company, just over 100 Horizon cars, built by Bombardier, were added to Amtrak’s fleet between 1988 and 1990.