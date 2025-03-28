Complicated weekend forecast with two rounds of wintry precipitation

Temperatures will vary greatly from south to north Friday. The first round of wintry precipitation will affect northern Minnesota Friday and the rest of the state Saturday into early Sunday.

Two messy rounds of wintry precipitation after a warm Friday

The first round of wintry precipitation will continue to affect far northern Minnesota Friday morning and expand to include much of northeast Minnesota, including Duluth and the North Shore.

Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow showers are all likely by late Friday. Up to several inches could fall along the international border. Note thunderstorm development by the evening and overnight potentially in southern Minnesota ahead of a cold front.

Forecast precipitation and type 8 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday College of DuPage weather lab

Meanwhile, in southern Minnesota it will feel like summer south of a warm front that will bring afternoon highs into the 70s and 80s as far north as the Twin Cities potentially.

Forecast highs Friday National Weather Service

Ice accumulation will become a concern for portions of northern Minnesota Friday into early Saturday with this first round of moisture.

Forecast ice accumulation next 24 hours NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Thunderstorms will be possible this evening into the overnight for southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe storms is forecast with the main threat being large hail.

Severe weather outlook for Friday into Friday night: a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) NOAA Storm Prediction Center, via Iowa State University

A second disturbance then brings rain showers to central and southern Minnesota Saturday. The rain will turn to a wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain and then to snow Saturday evening and overnight.

Forecast precipitation and type 7 a.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

This is when we could get slushy snowfall in central Minnesota and up the North Shore. Anywhere from a coating to more than several inches is possible.

Forecast snowfall through the weekend National Weather Service

There’s also the potential for ice accumulation in central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Saturday evening and overnight as we transition through all the precipitation types to snow:

Forecast ice accumulation Saturday afternoon into Sunday National Weather Service

Behind the system it will be colder Sunday into much of next week with temperatures slightly below normal.

We may also be dealing with more snow again Tuesday night into Wednesday and that’s no April Fool’s joke!