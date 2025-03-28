Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Updraft® - Minnesota Weather News
Sven Sundgaard
Updated:

Complicated weekend forecast with two rounds of wintry precipitation

From 80 degrees Friday to snow Saturday

haz
Winter weather advisory north Friday into Friday night and red flag warnings southwest
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Temperatures will vary greatly from south to north Friday. The first round of wintry precipitation will affect northern Minnesota Friday and the rest of the state Saturday into early Sunday.

Two messy rounds of wintry precipitation after a warm Friday 

The first round of wintry precipitation will continue to affect far northern Minnesota Friday morning and expand to include much of northeast Minnesota, including Duluth and the North Shore.

Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow showers are all likely by late Friday. Up to several inches could fall along the international border. Note thunderstorm development by the evening and overnight potentially in southern Minnesota ahead of a cold front. 

fri-sat 9a
Forecast precipitation and type 8 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday
College of DuPage weather lab

Meanwhile, in southern Minnesota it will feel like summer south of a warm front that will bring afternoon highs into the 70s and 80s as far north as the Twin Cities potentially. 

fri hi 9a
Forecast highs Friday
National Weather Service

Ice accumulation will become a concern for portions of northern Minnesota Friday into early Saturday with this first round of moisture.

ice
Forecast ice accumulation next 24 hours
NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Thunderstorms will be possible this evening into the overnight for southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) of severe storms is forecast with the main threat being large hail. 

spc9a
Severe weather outlook for Friday into Friday night: a marginal risk (level 1 of 5)
NOAA Storm Prediction Center, via Iowa State University

A second disturbance then brings rain showers to central and southern Minnesota Saturday. The rain will turn to a wintry mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain and then to snow Saturday evening and overnight. 

sat-sun prec 9a
Forecast precipitation and type 7 a.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday
NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

This is when we could get slushy snowfall in central Minnesota and up the North Shore. Anywhere from a coating to more than several inches is possible. 

snow
Forecast snowfall through the weekend
National Weather Service

There’s also the potential for ice accumulation in central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Saturday evening and overnight as we transition through all the precipitation types to snow:

ice south
Forecast ice accumulation Saturday afternoon into Sunday
National Weather Service

Behind the system it will be colder Sunday into much of next week with temperatures slightly below normal.

We may also be dealing with more snow again Tuesday night into Wednesday and that’s no April Fool’s joke!  