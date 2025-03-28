University of Minnesota says ICE detained a graduate student

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Thursday detained a University of Minnesota graduate student at an off-campus residence, according to an email to students and staff from the University of Minnesota.

The international graduate student was enrolled at the school’s Carlson School of Management on the Twin Cities campus, according to emails sent Friday evening. The email was signed by University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham, Vice President for Student Affairs Calvin Phillips and Vice President for Equity and Diversity Mercedes Ramírez Fernández. Carlson School Dean Jamie Prenkert sent a separate email to the school’s students and staff.

“The University had no prior knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities before it occurred,” the email said. “It is important to note that our campus departments of public safety, including UMPD, do not enforce federal immigration laws, and our officers do not inquire about an individual’s immigration status.”

The news comes days after a Turkish national and doctoral student at Tufts University was detained by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents. Her lawyer said the arrest came without explanation.

Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley represents Ward 2, which includes the University of Minnesota.

“This frightening reality underscores the need for the City of Minneapolis, University of Minnesota and all local governments to clearly and unambiguously condemn the Trump administration’s cruel and racist attacks, and invest resources into protecting vulnerable residents,” Wonsley said in an email to constituents.

