Politics and Government News
MPR News Staff

Richard Carlbom ascends to top role at Minnesota DFL Party as its first new chair in 14 years

Richard Carlbom
Richard Carlbom, who was elected Saturday as DFL Party chair, spoke at an event where then-Gov. Mark Dayton signed a same-sex marriage bill Tuesday, May 14, 2013 at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
Jennifer Simonson | MPR News file photo

Minnesota's DFL Party will be led by a longtime political strategist.

Richard Carlbom was elected Saturday as the new party chair. He replaces Ken Martin, who is leaving after being chosen this year for the Democratic National Committee's top post. Martin had been DFL chair since 2011.

Even though the next state election is more than a year away, Carlbom said now is the time for DFLers to get organized.

“Democrats across the country have looked to the Minnesota DFL as a model for how to win and improve people’s lives, and we are going to build on those successes together,” Carlbom said in a written statement.

He said that will involve expanding the party’s volunteer efforts and quick-response capabilities to organize against actions being taken by Republican President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers in Minnesota. He said party leaders also will hold listening sessions to rebuild trust with voters in greater Minnesota and among constituencies that have moved away from DFL candidates in recent years.

Most recently, Carlbom has been deputy chief of staff to DFL Gov. Tim Walz. But he's held many other roles around the party and various political campaigns.

Carlbom is the former mayor of St. Joseph and also led the campaign that defeated a constitutional amendment that would have banned same-sex marriage in Minnesota.